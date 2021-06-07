Auditor: EU's Frontex border agency can't fulfill its duties

  • FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, EU Frontex vessel Merikarhu, patrols on the Aegean Sea, between the eastern Greek Island of Agathonisi and the nearby Turkish shores. European Union court of auditors say the bloc's border and coast guard agency Frontex is unable to fulfil its duties to combat unauthorized migration and cross-border crime. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, FILE)
  • FILE - In this Friday Feb. 28, 2020 file photo, refugees and migrants arrive in a dinghy accompanied by Frontex vessels at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey. Human rights lawyers said on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, that they have launched legal action against the European Union's border and coast guard agency at the bloc's top court, accusing Frontex of violating the rights of people trying to seek asylum and other breaches of international law. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas, File)
  • FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 file photo, refugees and migrants arrive in a dinghy accompanied by Frontex vessels at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey. Human rights lawyers said on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, that they have launched legal action against the European Union's border and coast guard agency at the bloc's top court, accusing Frontex of violating the rights of people trying to seek asylum and other breaches of international law. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, March 22, 2016 file photo, two children prepare to disembark with other 53 migrants and refugees from a Norwegian Frontex patrol vessel after they were rescued near the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos. Human rights lawyers said on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, that they have launched legal action against the European Union’s border and coast guard agency at the bloc’s top court, accusing Frontex of violating the rights of people trying to seek asylum and other breaches of international law. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)
1 / 4

Migration Europe Frontex

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, EU Frontex vessel Merikarhu, patrols on the Aegean Sea, between the eastern Greek Island of Agathonisi and the nearby Turkish shores. European Union court of auditors say the bloc's border and coast guard agency Frontex is unable to fulfil its duties to combat unauthorized migration and cross-border crime. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, FILE)
LORNE COOK
·3 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s border and coast guard agency is being given additional tasks, like playing a greater role in the deportation of migrants, at a time when it is incapable even of fulfilling the duties it was ordered to carry out five years ago, the European Court of Auditors warned Monday.

The 27-nation bloc began bolstering Frontex, and desperately testing new migration policy, after well over 1 million migrants entered Europe in 2015, overwhelming reception centers and sparking a major political crisis about who should take responsibility for them. That dispute continues today.

Frontex is set to become the biggest and most heavily funded EU agency with some 10,000 officers and an annual budget around 900 million euros ($1.1 billion). The agency had 45 staff in 2005.

Presenting a report on the agency’s work helping EU countries manage Europe’s external borders, lead auditor Leo Brincat told reporters that “Frontex is presently not discharging their duty effectively, and we found that this is even more worrying at a time when Frontex is being given added responsibility.”

The auditors said Frontex’s support to EU member countries is “not adequate to combat illegal immigration and cross-border crime.”

A year after hundreds of thousands of people fleeing conflict in Syria sought refuge in Europe, EU countries and the European Commission agreed in 2016 on a new mandate to formally establish Frontex as the European Border and Coast Guard agency.

Its main duties were to manage the unauthorized entry of migrants through the EU’s external borders and to help reduce cross-border crime while respecting fundamental rights and ensuring that people could continue to move freely once inside Europe’s ID-check free zone.

An updated 2019 mandate established the standing corps that it is due to grow to 10,000 officers by 2027. Frontex can now deploy border guards to countries outside the EU and, as the focus grows on deportation, help send people refused entry back to countries they left or transited to get to Europe.

Brincat said the auditors found that even before being set these additional tasks “Frontex was biting (off) more than it could chew.”

“They went through too many changes too fast, and now I think they are paying the price for this,” he said. “They have increased their mandate without really analyzing their performance or the impact of their work.”

Brincat also said some EU countries fear that their best border guards and customs officers might be drawn to jobs at Frontex, depleting national reserves and forcing them into costly recruitment drives.

“Member states feel that, not only are they not being given sufficient backup by Frontex, but that Frontex is draining their resources,” he said.

Frontex spokesman Chris Borowski acknowledged that the agency has “undergone a massive transformation that would have challenged any organization, especially in the times of the COVID pandemic,” but that it remains committed to its mission despite the difficulties.

“Frontex is aware that improvements are needed and has been working hard to make the agency stronger and even more effective. Unfortunately, many of the raised issues are related to external factors outside of the agency’s control,” Borowski said.

He said that putting the auditors’ recommendations into effect “calls for a combined effort of Frontex, the European Commission and national authorities.”

Frontex has been accused of links to migrant “pushbacks," or preventing people from entering a country to use their right to apply for asylum. The agency denies any involvement. An inquiry found no evidence that it had, but did expose “monitoring and reporting failures” at Frontex.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Recommended Stories

  • Ban illegal migrants from claiming asylum, say majority in new poll

    Illegal migrants should be banned from claiming asylum, according to 60 per cent of the public in a new poll. By a majority of three to one, Britons want a change in the law that would mean any migrant who came to the UK illegally through a "safe" country should be barred from claiming asylum. Sixty-one per cent were in favour, to 21 per cent against, according to the YouGov poll. Exactly half backed the principle that the Government should take account of how a migrant arrives in the UK and pen

  • Mini Lady Liberty statue heads to US for July 4 celebrations

    A replica of the Statue of Liberty, smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Liberty Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday before a trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day. The nearly 3-meter-high (nearly 10-foot high) bronze will make a nine-day trip across the Atlantic Ocean later this month, sailing out aboard a container ship from the French port of Le Havre to Baltimore. It will then be transported to the U.S., arriving in time for July 4 celebrations.

  • Tourists delight as Spain opens up to vaccinated travellers

    Hordes of beaming tourists were flying into the sun-soaked resort of Malaga on Monday after Spain opened its borders to all vaccinated travellers from all over the world.

  • EU's 'purism' risks Northern Ireland stability, claims Lord Frost

    The European Union’s “legal puritism” poses a risk to stability in Northern Ireland, the Brexit minister has said as he stressed the need for progress in talks this week. Lord Frost has accused the EU of being inflexible in the dispute which risks making the situation on the ground “totally unsustainable”. The Protocol has been the source of tension in unionist communities because it places a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, in the Irish sea. Referring to the t

  • Illegal border crossings most in over decade with four months to go

    The number of migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border this fiscal year is already the most since 2006 — with four months left to go, according to preliminary Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The numbers quantify a lingering problem. Nearly 900,000 migrants were stopped by the Border Patrol from Oct. 1 to May 31. There also were more than 170,000 apprehensions last month — in line with 20-year records set in March and April.Stay on top of the

  • Greece says many migrants in Turkey could seek asylum there

    Greece on Monday designated neighboring Turkey as a safe country in which to seek international protection for the majority of asylum-seekers departing its shores for Greece. A joint decree from the Greek foreign and migration ministries said the designation applies to asylum-seekers from Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Somalia. It said Turkey meets all criteria to examine asylum requests from these nationals, as there "they are not in any danger ... due to their race, religion, citizenship, political beliefs or membership in some particular social group, and can seek asylum in Turkey instead of in Greece.”

  • Samsung bets on Europe 5G orders to grow network equipment business

    Samsung Electronics is banking on Europe to maintain growth momentum in its network equipment business, a senior executive said, as 5G rollout widens and industry leader Huawei Technologies of China focuses on its domestic market. Although the South Korean tech company is global No. 1 in memory chips and smartphones, in 5G network equipment it ranks fifth behind Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia and ZTE, with a 10-15% market share in the first quarter of 2021, according to market research firm Dell'Oro Group. But as Samsung landed a $6.6 billion deal with U.S. telecoms company Verizon in September, followed by a deal with Japan's NTT Docomo in March, "impressions have changed", Woojune Kim, executive vice president of Samsung's networks business, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

  • H-E-B’s next move in Dallas-Fort Worth area will be in McKinney. Here’s what we know

    Plans for another store were announced less than a week after the Texas-based grocery chain broke ground in two Dallas suburbs.

  • Pack your patience as summer jobs go unfilled in national parks

    At parks and other attractions, thousands of jobs are unfilled

  • Spain opens borders to all vaccinated tourists

    Spain is opening to fully vaccinated travellers from around the world in an attempt to kick start its summer tourism season. Carolina Darias, Spain’s minister of health, said the country was “a safe destination and we are in a position to soon regain our world tourism leadership”, adding that the easing of border controls “[places] us closer to returning to normal every day”. Spain has a seven-day rolling case rate of 62 cases per 100,000, compared to the UK’s 49. British holidaymakers have been

  • Carbon dioxide in the air at highest level since measurements began

    Despite a massive reduction in commuting and in many commercial activities during the early months of the pandemic, the amount of carbon in Earth's atmosphere in May reached its highest level in modern history, a global indicator released on Monday showed. Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego, said the findings, based on the amount of carbon dioxide in the air at NOAA's weather station on Mauna Loa in Hawaii, was the highest since measurements began 63 years ago. The measurement, called the Keeling Curve after Charles David Keeling, the scientist who began tracking carbon dioxide there in 1958, is a global benchmark for atmospheric carbon levels.

  • Harry Edwards: NFL 'race-norming' is morally unconscionable and legally indefensible

    Race-norming assumed Black players started out with lower cognitive function, making it harder for them to qualify for league concussion case payouts.

  • Cognition Builders CEO Kukoff on Bridging the Gap Between Education and Mental Health

    By Editorial Staff The pandemic has taken a toll on mental health for many people, including children. And parenting certainly doesn’t come with a rulebook. Exec Edge sat down with Cognition Builders Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ilana Kukoff, to find out how she built her company to use data in parenting and teach kids life […]

  • Economy faces 'long Covid' if debts not tackled

    Bosses from trade body industries have called for an extension to the current commercial rent moratorium.

  • Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

    Anti-poverty campaigners on Monday criticised a deal reached by seven wealthy countries to impose a minimum tax on multinational companies, saying it would benefit rich nations at the expense of the poor. Finance Ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies agreed on Saturday to back the creation of a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%, aiming to squeeze more money out of multinationals such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to shift profits to low-tax offshore havens. Oxfam and Eurodad, a network of development agencies, said the new regime would entitle big companies' home countries, often in the United States or Europe, to a larger share of the tax, leaving little for poor states where multinationals also operate.

  • Palestinian teen recalls Israeli police shooting

    16-year-old Jana Kiswani doesn’t know if she’ll walk comfortably ever again.Scarred by the recent violence in her East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah - the teen bears testimony to the tensions and violence surrounding an Israeli court-ordered eviction of eight Palestinian families from homes claimed by Jewish settlers.Her family says this is the moment an Israeli police officer shot her in the back with a sponge-tipped bullet.Clashes were under way in the neighborhood on May 18 when the teen was shot entering her home.She said she was obeying police orders to go inside when the police officer fired.This is the shot from another angle – filmed by Kiswani. As her family rush to help her a stun grenade explodes."If it's not safe in my own home, where is it safe? The shot I got in my back made me scream. I was shocked and scared - I never thought that I would be wounded. I walked into my home calm feeling that I will not be shot. I didn't do anything. I didn't pick up a rock, or even say a word to him or argue with him or anything, he had no right to shoot me." Her spine fractured, the long-term effect of her injuries is still unclear.An Israeli police spokesperson did not comment directly on the incident, but said some events that day were under investigation.Israel's Kan public broadcaster said the police officer who fired at her was suspended.

  • Alex Smith wins PFWA’s George Halas Award

    Alex Smith received all but one vote in winning Comeback Player of the Year. (We still don’t know who voted for Ben Roethlisberger.) The recently retired quarterback likewise was an easy choice for the 2021 George Halas Award in voting by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA). Smith, the 53rd Halas Award winner, becomes [more]

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Recovers After Initial Fall

    The British pound initially fell during the trading session on Monday but then turned around to show signs of strength as we rallied back towards that familiar 1.42 handle.

  • EU veto 'hostage'-taking on foreign policy must end -Germany's Maas

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's foreign minister said on Monday the European Union should abolish the right of individual member states to veto foreign policy measures as the 27-nation bloc could not allow itself to be "held hostage". His comments, which came days after a more junior official criticised Hungary by name, reflect growing frustration in Berlin at the way in which EU member countries can prevent it from acting in matters on which almost all members agree. "We can't let ourselves be held hostage by the people who hobble European foreign policy with their vetoes," Heiko Maas told a conference of Germany's ambassadors in Berlin.

  • EU patience wearing thin with UK on Northern Ireland, weighing options

    The European Union's patience towards Britain over Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland is wearing thin and the bloc will consider its options should Britain continue its "confrontational path", an EU official said on Monday. The European Commission and Britain meet on Wednesday for talks on their trade agreement and on their differences over the Northern Ireland protocol, part of the Brexit divorce deal. The British government faces a choice, the EU official said: commit to implementing the protocol and find the EU willing to be flexible or continue along a more confrontational path.