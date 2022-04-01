Auditor requests independent investigation at Republic Bank's operator

Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
·2 min read

PHILADELPHIA - The parent firm of Republic Bank says its auditor has requested an independent investigation into "related party matters."

Republic First Bancorp Inc., which is the facing a stockholder challenge over control of the business, said it expects to engage independent legal counsel to conduct the investigation.

The bank company said it cannot "presently predict the duration or outcome of the investigation."

Philadelphia-based Republic First made the disclosures in a filing Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

More: Lawsuit: Camden children showed symptoms after drinking tainted milk

More: A new corporate connection for Paulsboro's Hometown Deli

The investigation will review "certain previously disclosed related party transactions and related matters that are the subject of pending litigation involving the company," it said.

The parent firm of Republic Bank says its auditor has requested an independent investigation into related-party transactions.
The parent firm of Republic Bank says its auditor has requested an independent investigation into related-party transactions.

The request for an investigation was made Thursday in connection with an audit of the firm's financial statement for 2021, according to Republic First.

The SEC filing came two days after the leader of a stockholder group, George Norcross III, asked a Philadelphia judge to order Republic First to make its books available for inspection.

The requested records include information on related party transactions.

Norcross, a Camden businessman, and allied stockholders hold almost 10 percent of Republic First's stock. They have demanded changes to boost the firm's finances and stock price, including the departure of Chairman and CEO Vernon Hill II of Moorestown.

In a statement Thursday, Norcross said he sued because Republic First has refused for six weeks to provide the records.

Republic Bank has 33 offices in the South Jersey-Philadelphia area and in New York City. It also operates Oak Mortgage Co.

Stockholders opposed to Republic First's current leadership are backing challengers for three board seats currently held by Hill and two supporters.

That vote will come at the firm's annual meeting.

But the annual meeting, and Republic First's filing of its annual report, may be delayed by the investigation, the bank company said.

Republic First said it does not believe "at this time" that the matters to be investigated "will have a material adverse effect on the company’s financial condition or results of operations."

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Republic First says investigation could delay its annual meeting

Recommended Stories

  • What's next for Lincoln College students?

    Have questions about Lincoln College closing? Find more here

  • Gardening hacks: How to start a vegetable garden with limited space

    If you live in an apartment or don't have access to a garden, growing vegetables in containers is the answer.

  • Lincoln College in Illinois to close after 157 years due to COVID impact

    School officials say the coronavirus pandemic had dramatic effects on recruitment, fundraising, sporting events, and all campus life activities.

  • Former prosecutor believes former President Trump is guilty of felonies

    A former prosecutor who was leading an ongoing criminal investigation into the Trump Organization said he believes former President Trump is "guilty of numerous felony violations." CBS News reporter Graham Kates updates us on the criminal and civil investigations into the company happening in New York.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • Kinder Morgan pipeline JV files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with at least $500M in debt

    The Chapter 11 petition was filed in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation, Ruby said in a March 31 statement.

  • Raymond James: Buy These 2 Big Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Yield

    Measuring and gauging the stock market's value is key to an investor’s strategy. Right now, it’s clear that the market is in the midst of a shift, that last year’s sustained run of gains has ended, that this year, which started with sharp losses and increased volatility, will be something different. Covering the market for investment firm Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt writes: “We are seeing a substantial rally in growth broadly in the last two weeks, and it is still unclear if this is

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Why You Should Buy Now and Hold This #1 (Strong Buy) Oils and Energy Stock

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It's always good to keep an eye on the transaction reports that Cathie Wood puts out every trading day. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hasn't been doing a lot of buying as her growth stocks are rallying, making her handful of purchases stand out. 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are three of the stocks that Ark Invest bought on Wednesday.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Friday

    What happened Shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped in Friday afternoon trading, falling 2.9% through 12:55 p.m. ET. In the absence of any other news on Nvidia stock per se, it appears today's drop is tied to a Yahoo! Finance column that may have spooked investors.

  • This Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrat Might Be the Safest Stock on the Planet

    Stock market volatility has eased up just a bit as investors digest interest rate increases and growth stocks begin to rebound off the lows. Most folks know Caterpillar for its earth-moving equipment, mainly in the construction industry. Exposure to the construction, oil and gas, agriculture, and mining sectors makes Caterpillar one of the best-positioned businesses in today's economy.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • So, your stock portfolio is down 5% this year? Congratulations, you’re an investing genius

    It was the worst quarter for stocks since Q1 2020.

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • Bitcoin nears full supply with 19 million coin milestone

    Bitcoin hit a milestone today that gets the world ever closer to the moment when the final new bitcoin will enter the world — the supply of coins broke 19 million.Why it matters: Bitcoin was created to be money with a fixed supply that no one can change. It launched amidst The Great Recession, when governments were issuing lots of new money to help ease the economic pain.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFuture avid bitcoiners bel

  • Why Citibank left India

    FirstRand, Barclays, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, too, have taken a step back.

  • Why These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Are Good Buys During a Bear Market

    The one thing that's certain in the stock market is uncertainty. If you're a long-term investor, the day-to-day fluctuations in stock prices shouldn't faze you, but there are ways to still make money, even during bear markets. One way is to own dividend stocks.

  • Intel CEO Gelsinger’s reaps near-$180 million windfall from ‘significant magnitude’ of new-hire awards

    Pat Gelsinger took in total compensation of $178.6 million in 2021, for ten-and-a-half months of work as Intel's CEO

  • Nio deliveries reach a quarterly record of nearly 25,800 EVs in Q1, stock surges

    Shares of Nio Inc. climbed 5.6% in premarket trading Friday, as the China-based electric vehicle maker benefited from a broad rally in Chinese ADRs and after the company reported vehicle delivery data. The company said it delivered 9,985 vehicles in March, up 37.6% from the same period a year ago. The deliveries included 163 ET7s, the company's premium smart electric sedan that started being delivered on March 28. In the first quarter, NIO deliveries grew 28.5% from a year ago to a quarterly rec