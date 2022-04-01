Auditor requests independent investigation at Republic Bank's operator

PHILADELPHIA - The parent firm of Republic Bank says its auditor has requested an independent investigation into "related party matters."

Republic First Bancorp Inc., which is the facing a stockholder challenge over control of the business, said it expects to engage independent legal counsel to conduct the investigation.

The bank company said it cannot "presently predict the duration or outcome of the investigation."

Philadelphia-based Republic First made the disclosures in a filing Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

More: Lawsuit: Camden children showed symptoms after drinking tainted milk

More: A new corporate connection for Paulsboro's Hometown Deli

The investigation will review "certain previously disclosed related party transactions and related matters that are the subject of pending litigation involving the company," it said.

The parent firm of Republic Bank says its auditor has requested an independent investigation into related-party transactions.

The request for an investigation was made Thursday in connection with an audit of the firm's financial statement for 2021, according to Republic First.

The SEC filing came two days after the leader of a stockholder group, George Norcross III, asked a Philadelphia judge to order Republic First to make its books available for inspection.

The requested records include information on related party transactions.

Norcross, a Camden businessman, and allied stockholders hold almost 10 percent of Republic First's stock. They have demanded changes to boost the firm's finances and stock price, including the departure of Chairman and CEO Vernon Hill II of Moorestown.

In a statement Thursday, Norcross said he sued because Republic First has refused for six weeks to provide the records.

Republic Bank has 33 offices in the South Jersey-Philadelphia area and in New York City. It also operates Oak Mortgage Co.

Stockholders opposed to Republic First's current leadership are backing challengers for three board seats currently held by Hill and two supporters.

Story continues

That vote will come at the firm's annual meeting.

But the annual meeting, and Republic First's filing of its annual report, may be delayed by the investigation, the bank company said.

Republic First said it does not believe "at this time" that the matters to be investigated "will have a material adverse effect on the company’s financial condition or results of operations."

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Republic First says investigation could delay its annual meeting