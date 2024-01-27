Auditor selects Christ's Table and Eastside to receive Dollar General settlement funds

ZANESVILLE − Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost found a creative way to disburse nearly $1 million in settlement money from this past year related to price discrepancies at Dollar General. He asked Ohio's county auditors to each pick a food pantry in their respective counties to award its share of settlement dollars.

Muskingum County Auditor Debra Nye submitted Christ's Table and Eastside Community Ministry with each to receive $5,129.37.

Dollar General is a Tennessee-based discount retail chain with more than 980 stores throughout Ohio. It displayed prices on its shelves for certain items, but charged higher prices at its registers and failed to correct prices at the point-of-sale to the lower shelf price. Yost’s office won a settlement in a lawsuit against the company after working with Ohio’s county auditors, who perform price verification at local stores.

“Most people don’t shop at Dollar General because they have a lot of extra money to spend,” Yost said at the county auditors' winter conference in November. “So, when a bottle of shampoo that should cost $1 costs $2 at the checkout, that’s a real thing. And you all brought it to light.”

The money was disbursed to each county auditor based on the number of Dollar General stores located in the county.

“I am glad Attorney General Yost fought quickly to have Dollar General change their practices and then thought of this creative way to get the funds to the people hurt by the company,” Nye said.

Nye pointed to the auditor’s role as the sealer of weights and measure with price verification as a needed check and balance. She praised Muskingum County’s Certified Weights and Measures Inspector Aaron Mills for his service and attention to detail.

Inflation and higher prices have caused an uptick in residents seeking help from food pantries. Nye is hopeful the settlement will alleviate some of the stress for families needing assistance.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Two Muskingum food pantries receive Dollar General settlement money