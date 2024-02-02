Auditor selects Upper Room to receive nearly $1,000 from Dollar General settlement

COSHOCTON − Upper Room Assembly and Worship Center will receive $994 from a settlement with Dollar General. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asked counties auditors to select a food pantry to receive the county's share of a nearly $1 million settlement related to price discrepancies at Dollar General.

Coshocton County Auditor Grant Daugherty selected the Upper Room Assembly.

Dollar General is a Tennessee-based discount retail chain with more than 980 stores throughout Ohio. It displayed prices on its shelves for certain items, but charged higher prices at its registers and failed to correct prices at the point-of-sale to the lower shelf price. Yost’s office won a settlement in a lawsuit against the company after working with Ohio’s county auditors, who perform price verification at local stores.

The money was disbursed to each county auditor based on the number of Dollar General stores located in the county.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Upper Room to receive funding from Dollar General settlement