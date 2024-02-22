Audrii Cunningham case timeline: From her disappearance to suspect's arrest

The body of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham was found in the Trinity River along U.S. 59, five days after she was reported missing, authorities said Tuesday.

A murder charge is pending in connection with the death of Audrii Cunningham, an 11-year-old girl whose body was found located in a Texas river.

Audrii’s body was located in the Trinity River along U.S. 59, five days after she was initially reported missing, according to previous USA TODAY reporting.

Authorities said they were in the process of preparing the “appropriate arrest warrant” for 42-year-old Don Steven McDougal, who was supposed to be dropping Audrii off at the school bus the morning she disappeared.

They were able to zero in on the location of Audrii's body using cellphone records, videos and some information they received from McDougal.

She had been missing since Thursday, Feb. 15 after failing to make it on the school bus in the small town of Livingston, about 70 miles northeast of Houston.

Here’s a timeline of the case so far.

Timeline of Audrii Cunningham case

Wednesday, Feb. 21: McDougal is being held without bound on one count of capital murder in connection to Audrii's death, according to his Polk County Jail booking sheet.

Tuesday, Feb. 20: Audrii’s body was found in the Trinity River along U.S. 59, five days after she was reported missing, authorities said.

Saturday, Feb 17: Audrii’s Hello Kitty backpack was found near a dam at Lake Livingston, the Austin American-Statesman, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK, reported. Authorities also said they had identified a “person of interest in her disappearance,” later confirming McDougal was the person in question, USA TODAY previously reported.

Friday, Feb. 16: McDougal was arrested on an unrelated charge of aggravated assault.

Thursday, Feb. 15: Audrii was reported missing by her parents after she did not get off the school bus that afternoon. She was last seen at 7 a.m., leaving her home to catch the school bus.

School officials told investigators that the bus did not pick her up and she did not report to campus.

Contributing: Natalie Neysa Alund; USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Audrii Cunningham case: From missing person to Don McDougal arrest