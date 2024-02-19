Audrii Cunningham search: New video captures person of interest seen days after 11-year-old's disappearance

LIVINGSTON, Texas - Authorities have named Don Steven McDougal as a person of interest in the disappearance of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham. He was taken into custody Friday on an unrelated assault charge.

Video shows an officer questioning McDougal in Livingston on Friday.

Though he hasn't been charged in the disappearance of Cunningham, investigators say they suspect foul play.

McDougal has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2001, according to court records.

His charges range from theft to evading - the most notable being convicted of two counts of enticement of a child in 2008.

Court documents indicate McDougal was sentenced to two years for each count.

Authorities haven't confirmed McDougal's connection to the case. But Audrii's mother, Cassie Matthews, says she believes McDougal is friends with Audrii's father.

She says Audrii's dad would have McDougal living on the property with them ,and would babysit Audrii, all information she says she found out after her disappearance.

A neighbor, Denise Kolojaco, says she has seen McDougal at Audrii's home before.

"I went there one day, and he was there. It was a hi and bye situation, so I don't know," she said.

She says she saw Audrii walk to the bus stop every morning around 7 a.m. She says her dog alerts them, Audrii walks by, and that Audrii stops to pet the dog daily. She says the last time this happened was Wednesday afternoon.

"That would have been Valentine's Day. She was walking by, giving my dog love, and I told her happy Valentine's Day," she said.

She says Thursday morning was different. Audrii never walked by.

The walk from Audrii's home to the bus stop is just over half a mile. Kolojaco's home is at about the halfway point. Audrii's family reports she left for the bus stop at 7 a.m.

Somewhere between Audrii's home and Kolojaco's - she disappeared.

"We love you, and we want you home, Audrii. I'm sorry baby girl," she said.