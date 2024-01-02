Audubon house fire kills 84-year-old resident Richard J. Wince

AUDUBON - An elderly man was found dead here after a house fire was started by a propane heater.

Richard J. Wince, 84, was lying on his bed in a smoke-filled room when police and firefighters responded to the blaze at 257 Crystal Lake Avenue on Dec. 31, according to a report from Audubon police.

Wince, who was found with severe burns, was alone in the two-story brick house when police responded to the blaze around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, it said.

Blaze damages Edgewater Manor complex Fire strikes apartment complex fire in Burlington County

Officers saw thick black smoke billowing from an upstairs window, then entered the home through an unlocked front door.

They searched the first floor and open rooms upstairs,

An 84-year-old man died in a Dec. 31 house fire at 257 Crystal Lake Avenue, Audubon.

Heavy smoke was coming from beneath the closed door of a second-floor bedroom, but police "heard no cries for help or evidence of anyone on location," said the account.

The officers left the home as firefighters arrived from companies in Audubon and Westmont.

At that point, a neighbor reported an elderly man lived in the home at the Hopkins Road intersection, and that he'd been seen earlier in the day.

Firefighters entered the smoke-filled bedroom and found Wince in bed on his back. His legs, which were hanging toward the floor, had "heavy burn damage," the report said.

Fire marshals determined the blaze was started by propane heaters in the bedroom, it said.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Firefighters found Richard Wince in a smoke-filled bedroom