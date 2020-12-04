What is augmented reality? Here's what you need to know about the 3D technology

Dave Johnson
teens playing with augmented reality AR characters
Augmented reality superimposes virtual effects onto the real world. Coneyl Jay/Getty Images

  • Augmented reality (AR) is an interactive 3D experience that combines a view of the real world with computer-generated elements. 

  • AR is different from VR in that VR is a completely self-contained computer environment while AR layers computer elements among real objects in real time.

  • Here's an introduction to AR and some common applications for the technology.

Augmented reality, commonly called AR, is an interactive 3D experience that combines a view of the real world with computer-generated elements in real time. 

What you need to know about augmented reality, or AR

Augmented reality can figure in a number of ways, such as through AR goggles that combine a view of the immediate surroundings with computer graphics, or on a smartphone display that does the same thing using the phone's camera to see and manipulate the world in front of the viewer. 

How augmented reality differs from VR

They may seem like similar technologies - and certainly have similar abbreviations - but are fundamentally different. Virtual reality (VR) creates a completely synthetic virtual world within a headset. As the user, you are placed inside a 3D environment and can then move around and interact with completely computer-generated elements. 

What is augmented reality 1
VR is completely synthetic, with no real-world elements. Adult Swim Games

AR, on the other hand, keeps you grounded in the real world, and it overlays virtual elements as a visual layer within that environment. Immersive AR systems may combine the computer elements with real-world elements with convincing depth, perspective, and other rendering characteristics, and the AR system will understand the real environment well enough to be able to position relevant synthetic elements "in front of" and "behind" real objects and otherwise be able to interact with the real world in a meaningful way. 

What is augmented reality 2
AR combines the real world with computer-generated elements in real time. Magic Leap

Applications for AR

AR's value is in the way it can interpret, manipulate, and enhance the view of the real world in real time. For example, here are some ways in which AR can be used and is actively being used:

Retail: Perhaps the most important application of AR for most users will be in retail applications, notably "try before you buy." With more people shopping from home and less emphasis on public retail spaces, AR will allow consumers to see how products will look in their own homes before purchasing them. This can take the guesswork out of the buying process. There are already a number of apps, such as Wayfair, Houzz, and Ikea which let you place furniture and other products in your own real-world environments. 

Mapping and navigation: The business directory app Yelp was an early adopter of AR with its now-discontinued Monocle feature. Monocle overlayed information about local businesses when viewing the immediate surrounding on your phone's display. Callouts showed where nearby restaurants were located along with basic information such as how far away they were. This is a variation of the head-up display (HUD) - Mercedes-Benz, for example, is introducing a car that overlays navigation information on the windshield, helping you drive without looking away from the road. 

Education: AR is finding its way into curriculum to enhance traditional learning methods. For example, textbooks can be marked with codes that, when scanned by a smartphone, can display additional content or 3D visualizations. 

Maintenance and industry: AR has great potential in the coming years to significantly reduce reliance on physical technical manuals and improve productivity at the same time by overlaying relevant information in a worker's field of view while performing maintenance or other tasks. Sufficiently advanced AR systems can not only understand context to show the right information, but help identify components and workflows using highlights and overlays. BMW, for example, is doing exactly that with a pilot program using AR on the assembly line.

What is augmented reality 3
BMW is experimenting with AR systems that can help workers see visualizations of the equipment they are working on. BMW

Entertainment and social media: AR has a lot of potential for entertainment as well. Magic Leap, for example, is an AR development company that has reportedly spent more than $2.6 billion developing AR goggles and an AR technology platform, yet continues to be able to attract additional investments without having a commercial product. On a more accessible platform - smartphones - TikTok has recently introduced branded AR effects that users can add to their videos. This is no doubt just the beginning of a race to create ever-more compelling AR experiences that blur the line between real and virtual.

    The last jobs report to be released this year has arrived, and it's a major disappointment.The Labor Department on Friday said the U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs in November, which was down from the 440,000 jobs economists were expecting, CNBC reports. It was also "by far the lowest monthly total since the economy started its halting recovery," NBC News reports. In October, 610,000 jobs were added, the Labor Department says. The unemployment rate in November also dipped from 6.9 percent to 6.7 percent."Today's report is a firm reminder that we're not out of the woods yet," Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhao said, per CNBC. “Even with a vaccine on the horizon, many are bracing for a long winter ahead."This disappointing report comes as COVID-19 cases spike around the United States, prompting states to implement new restrictions. The jobs numbers offered a "red flag that momentum is waning," The Washington Post's Heather Long wrote, while former White House deputy press secretary and CNBC contributor Tony Fratto said that although the addition of 245,000 jobs "would be a very good normal jobs day," this "isn't a normal jobs day and so it's quite a horrible number."Politico's Ben White echoed that sentiment, writing that "the pace of jobs coming back is heading toward zero" and adding that "it's quite possible, given the pace we are on, that we could return to net job losses in December, especially with no new stimulus."More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The Donald goes down to Georgia