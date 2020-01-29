Augmentir Welcomes Pete Stamatis as Vice President of Sales, Accelerating Its Growth and Expansion Plans

Leading provider of AI-Powered Connected Worker Software welcomes industry veteran with more than 20 years of global sales and business development experience

HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir, Inc., a leading provider of connected worker software for industrial companies, today announced that Pete Stamatis has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Pete will assume responsibility for all aspects of Augmentir's revenue expansion, including sales team leadership, new channel development, and customer success.

Stamatis brings over 20 years of global sales and business development experience to Augmentir, with the majority of that experience leading enterprise SaaS sales teams. Before joining Augmentir, Stamatis was the Director of Sales at Thermo Fisher Scientific for the Unity Lab Services Division, leading their sales team across North America. Prior to Thermo Fisher Scientific, Stamatis lead teams at Health and Safety Institute and Verisk 3E selling SaaS-based Environmental Health and Safety Platforms as well as Learning Management System Platforms. His experience spans selling into a wide range of industries and delivering exceptional customer experiences while driving growth.

"We are excited to welcome Pete to the Augmentir team," stated Russ Fadel, Co-Founder and CEO of Augmentir. "Pete brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our executive leadership team, and his efforts will be critical to achieving our global growth plans."

"The Augmentir team has a rich history and strong reputation in bringing/pioneering innovative software to the industrial sector," stated Stamatis. "With a growing momentum in the connected worker space, there is a tremendous opportunity for Augmentir to continue to address some of the most critical issues that the manufacturing industry is facing today. Augmentir' AI-first approach offers unique solutions to closing the rapidly expanding skills gap, and the loss of tribal knowledge due to the aging workforce. I'm excited to join the team and help extend Augmentir's position as a market leader."

The addition of Stamatis comes at a time where Augmentir has seen a rapidly expanding demand and new customer growth. Augmentir's AI-powered connected worker platform is being used by companies of all sizes in manufacturing, production, energy, and service to help frontline workers perform their jobs with higher quality and increased productivity while closing the skills gap, seamlessly capturing tribal knowledge, and seizing opportunities that drive continuous improvement. The Platform provides software that helps guide frontline workers with augmented, step-by-step-instructions, assists workers with live remove expert collaboration, and utilizes its AI engine to deliver organization-wide insights and recommendations that focus on improving the quality and productivity of frontline workers.

About Augmentir

Augmentir is the world's only AI-Powered Connected Worker platform for industrial companies. Augmentir is the first of its kind to combine enterprise augmented reality (AR) with artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to help frontline workers perform their jobs with higher quality and increased productivity while driving continuous improvement across the organization. Augmentir is being used to help intelligently guide and support frontline workers in a wide range of industrial use cases – from manufacturing teams on the shop floor to service and repair teams out in the field. For more information, please visit www.augmentir.com.

