Augur, the oracle of web3, plans its rise from the ashes





Joey Krug, the co-founder and now intermittent advisor of utterly unregulated betting platform Augur, has some serious complaints about...Augur.

“It’s too slow both on the Ethereum and UI side, [it’s too] expensive to use, and the currency is too volatile,” he said in an interview.

Indeed, the app barely surpasses 30 users each day, from a high of 250 after Augur’s launch last year. Augur’s “REP” token too, conceived as a way to recompense market participants for running the network, has remained at $11.10 a coin, a long way from its high of $107.

Worse, the UX is appalling. “I don’t get it,” grieves one novice trader on the same Discord group. “Why is this so complicated? I don’t understand how the pricing works and I have a math degree....”

That’s why Augur—one of the most promising decentralized applications to launch on the Ethereum mainnet in mid 2018—is due for a rethink. Augur 2.0 will introduce a ton of new features designed to seduce those not unconditionally loyal to the decentralized cause—normal people, essentially. The new and improved Augur is scheduled to drop sometime in late September (with any luck).

Trial and mostly error

Born of a $5.3 million token sale and the same intoxicating stew of anti-government defiance and hyper-pragmatism that informed projects such as Spankchain, Augur lets its users bet on anything. As with other “prediction markets,” it’s designed to tap into large, informed crowds’ knack for predicting the future, the so-called “wisdom of crowds.”

As one of the old-school Ethereum platforms that is truly decentralized, Augur is also immune to the regulations that have threatened every other attempt at building a prediction market, including noble failures like Intrade and the Hollywood Stock Exchange. The “Forecast Foundation,” which develops Augur, is incapable by design of shutting the platform down, even if pressured by governments or law enforcement. Bettors’ winnings are doled out by digitally self-enforcing smart contracts, rather than bookies, which means they can’t be co-opted.

The result is the high watermark of crypto Utopianism: software that lives in perpetuity, well after its founders, executives, funders and, ultimately, users, have abandoned ship. As one pundit (ironically) described the conceit: “No one ‘runs’ a crypto firm...we are merely the mortal agents through whose minor works the dream of disaggregated ledger currency manifests on this most unworthy of Prime Material Planes.”

That’s sort of how Augur is supposed to work.

Functionally, at least, Augur lives up to these promises. Despite the almost immediate proliferation of dicey “assassination markets”—markets that could be seen as motivating bad actors to kill celebrities—the government still hasn’t shut the whole thing down. It doesn’t appear to have even tried (despite provisions against developers who can “reasonably foresee” abuse of their platforms.)

“We're unaware of anyone attempting to ‘shut down’ Augur,” agreed Tom Kysar, Augur’s director of operations. “And from a technical perspective, there is no way to stop or shut down the Augur contracts running on Ethereum.” Indeed, a PGP-signed notice posted by the Forecast Foundation on August 1 reads: “As of August 1st, 2019, the Forecast Foundation has not been contacted by any agency anywhere in the world in a way which requires that contact not to be disclosed [sic].”