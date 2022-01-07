August 15 trial date set in chase and shooting case

Jan. 7—An Aug. 15 trial has been set for an Indianapolis man facing two attempted murder charges in connection with a car chase and gunfire directed at police officers.

Damon White, 26, appeared via video from the Vigo County Jail for a hearing in Vigo Superior Court 3. Judge Sarah Mullican also set hearing dates for February and July.

White's trial is expected to take a week. Twenty-one depositions of witnesses have been scheduled through March by defense attorney Jim Organ.

Four other pending cases against White, from separate incidents, are on hold with no trial dates set.

According to online court records, seven criminal counts were filed May 20, 2021, in connection to the May 14, 2021, vehicle pursuit incident. Those counts are attempted murder, aggravated battery, two counts of criminal recklessness for shooting a firearm, and three counts of resisting law enforcement.

The pursuit began about 3:38 a.m. May 14 after Terre Haute police officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected of being involved in an earlier call for shots fired. The driver refused to stop and some of the occupants of the car began shooting at police near 14th and Walnut streets.

During a nearly 20-minute pursuit, officers were shot at by the vehicle occupants at four locations. More than a dozen rounds were fired at police. The pursuit ended in the area of 13th and College streets.

The attempted murder charges are in connection with shots fired at police during the pursuit. One bullet hole was found in the front of the police squad car.

Meanwhile, no trial date has been set for 18-year-old Manyari Anthony of Fishers, who is a co-defendant in the May 14 vehicle pursuit incident.

Anthony faces the same seven criminal counts filed against White in connection with the incident. Anthony, who was 17 at the time, was waived into adult court.

Anthony had been set for trial Jan. 11, but that date was continued.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.