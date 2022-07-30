AUGUST 2 PRIMARY ELECTION: Two county commission seats to be decided Tuesday

Two seats on the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners will be decided in Tuesday's primary election.

District 3

A six-year member, as well as the current chair, of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners is being challenged by a Mendon Township resident in the Aug. 2 primary election.

Republican incumbent Kathy Pangle, who is completing her third, two-year term, is attempting to fend of a challenge posed by Rusty Baker.

Kathy Pangle

Pangle, 68, previously stated she was on the fence about whether to run again. Eventually, however, she decided to seek one more term and, if elected, will represent a reshaped Third District, comprised of Park, Mendon and Leonidas townships and a portion of Colon Township.

The term is for two years.

Pangle, and commissioners Dennis Allen and Dan Czajkowski, are the longest-serving commissioners. Pangle said she enjoys being on the county board as well as its various committees.

“Being a widow and now retired, I have the time that is needed to serve and give back to the community,” she said. “This position requires a huge commitment, and if you don't have the time or cannot make these important meetings for information and input, you certainly should not try to obtain a position; I consider this my job.”

Pangle, who spent 25 years at Kirsch Co. before retiring and landing a job with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, said she is a strong candidate whose record speaks for itself.

Her experience and county-related commitments include serving – currently or in the past – on boards that oversee Community Action, Community Mental Health, Veterans Board, Commission on Aging, Triple A, Tri-County Health Department, Community Corrections, Human Services, Colon Lake Board, South Central Planning and St. Joseph County Planning.

“I also have been active in my church, I have served on Mendon Area Community Council over 15 years and Mendon Village Council for over 14 years,” she said. “In addition, I was involved in Boy Scouts for over 20 years with my sons, one who is an Eagle Scout.”

Story continues

Pangle said she has been transparent, helped bring civility back to the county board and always makes herself available in person or by phone.

“I return all questions with an answer,” she noted. “I have been involved in our budget process, which I feel is a great asset, as six years ago we were in dire straits and changes needed to happen immediately. I feel I am dependable, approachable and I have worked very hard on all the committees I serve on.”

Pangle has lived in St. Joseph County more than half her life.

Baker, 46, is a mechanical contractor and owns his own heating and cooling business.

A Mendon High School alum, Baker is a member of the Elks and Fraternal Order of Police. He said he foresees lean times ahead for St. Joseph County and the board needs people who have a strong business sense.

Rusty Baker

“We need to figure out how to best manage our money and not have to ask for more millages,” Baker said. “For the last eight years, I’ve run a business that’s continued to grow and has been very successful.”

An Army veteran, Baker said he is glad to see the commission is expanding from five members to seven following the once-a-decade reapportionment process.

“They need to be seven members, that made it so much easier to corner the market with five members,” he said. “You get two buddies on there and all they gotta do is swing one vote and they can (then) do whatever they want.”

Baker said he has been encouraged by the amount of positive feedback he has received from prospective voters. A common theme he said he has found is the number of people upset about the county commission’s lack of attention toward ambulance service.

“There’s also some pretty big concerns about what we are and aren’t spending our ARPA money on,” Baker added. “(The commission) seems to spend a lot of money that just goes to Three Rivers and Sturgis, and I think it’s time we control spending and bring some money back to these rural townships.”

District 4

Dan Czajkowski’s decision to not seek a fourth term to the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners has opened the door to a newcomer who will represent District 4.

When newly-drawn boundaries take effect Jan. 1, the district will be comprised of Constantine, Mottville and White Pigeon townships.

Republicans Luis Rosado and David Hayslip are vying to replace Czajkowski for a two-year seat at what will be a seven-member board. The primary election is Aug. 2.

Rosado, 59, of White Pigeon, is a sales manager for Sturgis-based Cobalt Holdings. A 33-year resident of St. Joseph County, Rosado said the decision to ask his peers and neighbors to elect him to the county board was not taken lightly.

Luis Rosado

“I have a desire to make a difference, not because I have a particular agenda … I also have some experience in how rural local government operates,” he said. “I have the expertise to do the job that is required and I am willing to learn more as I continue to serve. I have been in public service for over 30 years.”

As a follow-up, Rosado said he is running because he has experience in budgeting, personnel management and knowledge of what St. Joseph County residents want.

“During the past five months, I have visited many citizens who have made it clear to me what they want out of our county government and I hope to be given the opportunity to serve them well,” he said.

Rosado previously worked 25 years in the law-enforcement field; the balance of his police work was in Sturgis.

In addition, Rosado said he has served on two boards of directors for non-profit organizations, and has helped make policy and decisions in the best interest of those organizations.

A Chicago native, Rosado also noted he has worked in agricultural settings, both on a farm as a laborer, and in governmental offices that helped farmers with loans, and maintaining set-aside fields and commodity collateral.

“I have a desire to help build a better future for St. Joseph County,” Rosado concluded. “I enjoy building consensus and working as part of a team, much like the current board of commissioners has done with the area townships to get work done on local roads.”

As a footnote, Rosado said he is in favor of allocating a portion of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds on more low-income housing for seniors and veterans.

Hayslip, 49, is a Niles native who lives in Constantine Township.

Hayslip is the youngest of 14 children, all born to a hard-working man and loving mother, he said. He said he has taken technical classes in several fields, including advanced vehicle manufacturing and OSHA fine particulates.

David Hayslip

He is a quality technician with an Indiana-based vehicle-manufacturing corporation.

“I've been in manufacturing all of my life, with farming thrown in there quite a bit, also,” he said. “I am also an avid hunter and fisherman and love to kayak.”

Hayslip and his wife have eight children and 12 grandchildren.

He elaborated on what he would bring to the county commission, if elected.

“I believe in honesty, integrity and hard work,” he said. “I am not a politician; I believe that everyone should have a voice in government. I want to help our community and this is the best way I know how.”

Hayslip continued.

“If you believe that someone is only qualified to be your voice through a formal university education, then I'm probably not your guy,” he added. “Besides, I don't think they offer classes in being a county commissioner. What I do know is that our community needs better infrastructure, more parks and recreational places families can go to.”

Hayslip said elected officials should do their best to keep communities clean and safe.

“I feel more comfortable in my work boots and jeans than I do in a suit and tie,” he noted. “I've spent my whole life working and being friends with people that feel they have no voice in any type of government and that it's only for the rich and the elite. I would like to change that.”

Regarding life skills, Hayslip said he has common sense, practicality and a fighter’s mentality. Hayslip said he has no greater love than the love for his family, community and country.

“I really don't like the direction this community may be headed in and I also do not like the direction this nation is headed,” he said. “I feel there are a lot of disenfranchised folks out there and I want to help.”

Meanwhile, commissioners Dennis Allen, Jared Hoffmaster and Ken Malone are unopposed in their bid for re-election.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: News