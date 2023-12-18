August 2023 in photos: USA TODAY's most memorable images

On Aug. 8, the Hawaiian island of Maui suffered immeasurable losses as a wind-fueled wildfire broke out in the town of Lahaina, causing widespread destruction and claiming the lives of at least 98 people, becoming the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in more than a century. USA TODAY photographer Sandy Hooper traveled to Maui in the wake of the fire. "Since the Maui government put extreme restrictions on access to Lahaina and West Maui, I had to hitch rides in and out of town with locals who were running supplies and setting up distribution zones in neighborhoods," said Hooper. "As I was walking around, meeting people and hearing their stories of loss, I was struck by how positive and resilient the community was. Even though destruction was in every direction that you turned, neighbors were helping each other clean up and beginning the rebuilding process."

U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles made her return to the sport, competing in the 2023 U.S. Classic in Chicago and the 2023 U.S. National Championships in San Jose, winning her eighth all-around national title and becoming the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history.

August 6

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks into the crowd after speaking as supporters of former President Donald Trump hold up signs during the Ashley's BBQ Bash fundraiser at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

August 6

United States players including defender Naomi Girma (4), forward Lynn Williams (6), midfielder Kristie Mewis (22), defender Crystal Dunn (19) and midfielder Lindsey Horan (10) react after losing to Sweden in the penalty kick shootout during a Round of 16 match in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

August 7

Taylor Swift performs for the fourth night of the Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Swift is ending the first U.S. leg of her tour with a six-night stint in Inglewood.

August 8

Matt Presley, who has been an urchin diver for 35 years, collects sea urchins off the coast of San Diego, Calif.

August 10

The flag-draped casket of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver lies in state in the Rotunda of the New Jersey State House in Trenton, N.J. Lt. Gov. Oliver, the first woman of color elected to statewide office in New Jersey, died on Aug. 1.

August 18

Workers in morgue operations shirts carry away an object pulled from the rubble of a burned home in Lahaina, Hawaii. At least 98 people died in the Aug. 8 fire on the Hawaii island of Maui.

A manatee swims near Crystal River, Fla. Manatees are considered keystone species, and are herbivores that can weigh up to over 3,000 pounds according to Florida Fish and Wildlife. They are listed as a threatened species.

August 20

Low clouds obscure the wind turbine near Hwy 62 and Interstate 10 in Whitewater, Calif.

August 21

Firefighters rescue residents of an elderly care home after the home and roads were inundated with mud from Tropical Storm Hilary in Cathedral City, Calif.

August 23

Rudy Giuliani exits his vehicle to speak with the media, after he surrendered for booking as part of county prosecutors' investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, at the Fulton County Jail Intake Center in Atlanta, Ga.

August 26

Bull Riders from each team line up for introductions ahead of the second day of competition at Gambler Days at the Moody Center, in Austin, Texas. Teams from Oklahoma, Missouri, The Carolinas, Arizona, Nashville and Kansas City as well as Austin competed in the event, part of Professional Bull Riding's team competition, which started in 2022.

Isla Sedgwick, 6, reacts while looking at the Coreid bug at the "Bug Village" event during an open house hosted by Iowa State University Insect Zoo in the Advanced Teaching Research Building in Ames, Iowa.

August 27

Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Biles returned to gymnastics competing in 2023 U.S. Classic in Chicago and the 2023 U.S. National Championships in San Jose where she won her eighth all-around national title. Biles the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history has her eye on the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

August 30

Harmony Green helps her family move debris from a neighbor's yard in Perry, Fla. after Hurricane Idalia.

A rare super blue moon rises behind Ryan Cobb, 38, of Corpus Christi, while he fly fishes off of North Packery Channel Jetty on North Padre Island in Corpus Christi, Texas. The moon will not pass that closely to Earth again until November 2025.

