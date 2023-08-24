Out & About (August 25-27)
Everything you need to know about watching the US Open in 2023.
Going to the movies will only cost you $4 on National Cinema Day. Here's what you should see.
Of the 150 million monthly users that Discord reports to have, only 180 had sensitive information exposed in the attack, according to a data breach notification filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.
Another highlight: A top-rated 24-inch TV for just $65.
Warner Bros. Discovery is betting on live news to increase engagement on its flagship streaming platform Max.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
Google TV is once again expanding its free live TV lineup. In April, the company announced the Google TV service was growing to include over 800 live TV channels, including those from Tubi, Plex, Haystack and others. Today, the company says it's adding 25 more free channels to the lineup, which can be watched without having to install any additional apps or needing to sign in.
The number of patients opting for top and bottom surgeries has surged, a new study reports.
Franco will still be paid and accrue service time while he's on administrative leave.
Microsoft's PC Game Pass will be available through NVIDIA's GeForce Now later this week.
Meta has confirmed that non-personalized content feeds are incoming on Facebook and Instagram in the European Union ahead of the August 25 deadline for compliance with the bloc's rebooted digital rulebook, the Digital Services Act (DSA). Meta's move follows a similar announcement by TikTok earlier this month. The DSA requires larger platforms and search engines (so-called VLOPs and VLOSE) to provide users in the region with the ability to switch off AI-driven "personalization" -- a feature which selects and displays content based on tracking and profiling individual users.
Chandrayaan-3, India's latest mission to the moon, is set to undertake its key final stage today as the unmanned spacecraft attempts a soft landing on the lunar surface — 40 days after its launch from the southern part of the South Asian nation. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will livestream the launch that will begin at 4:50 am PT on August 23 (5:20 pm IST), more than half an hour before the targeted landing time of 5:34 am PT (6:04pm IST). On Tuesday, ISRO confirmed that the mission was on schedule and said the systems were undergoing regular checks, and smooth sailing continued.
Following a run of five Big Ten titles in a seven-year span, Ohio State has been pushed aside by Michigan in the last two seasons.
"The Bachelorette" wraps up the season with a proposal, plus plenty of other big news.
The president spearheaded the biggest investment in green energy in the nation's history. Most voters still don't approve of how he's handling climate change.
Explore a strange planet, sail through the stars or inflict some street justice with these stellar titles.
"When I got sober, everything I did felt weird and different, even though they were things I had done daily for years."
The popular AquaSonic comes with eight brush heads.
There hasn’t been much parity atop the college football rankings in recent seasons, but these teams aren’t completely flawless.