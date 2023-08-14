August 8, 2023 first weather 9 p.m.
Pinpoint weather meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates severe storms that produced large hail and tornadoes during Fox31 news at 9 p.m. on August 8, 2023.
Pinpoint weather meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates severe storms that produced large hail and tornadoes during Fox31 news at 9 p.m. on August 8, 2023.
Unless Michigan self-imposes a suspension on its coach, Jim Harbaugh is expected to be on the sideline for the entire Wolverine season.
It's the designer lipstick with a drugstore price tag.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Sunday's 49ers vs. Raiders game.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Erik Buell's Fuell Fllow-1S electric moto now open for orders. The bike with the 150-mile urban range starts as low as $10,495, but read the fine print.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
These clippers 'cut like a hot knife through butter,' reports one of over 31,000 five-star reviewers.
You never knew you needed these garden essentials — but you absolutely do.
The relationship between interest rates and inflation has some significant implications for tech companies' valuations.
Here are some of the notable instances during the nearly 3½-hour ceremony that had a big-time Texas flavor but a Midwest ending.
Joshua, the former unified heavyweight champion, hasn’t looked like the killer he once was for several years.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Saturday's Cowboys at Jaguars game.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
Lina Khan is a key architect of an aggressive attempt by Washington to rein in tech giants. Amazon may be next.
Given the increasingly high price of new cars, it's no surprise that the vast majority of buyers choose to finance a car, allowing them to pay it off over several years.
With this price slash you'll score six blades for just $28.
This genius invention can help everyone from kids to runners to those with arthritis.
There are already more than 500 autonomous vehicles on the road in San Francisco, and two of the largest AV operators recently won approval to add more.