Inflation: Consumer prices likely moderated for a second-straight month in August

Inflation is expected to have eased in August as consumer prices moderate from four-decade highs reached earlier this year.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August is set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, and is expected to show prices last month rose 8.1% over the prior year, according to estimates from Bloomberg.

From July to August, prices are expected to have declined 0.1%. If realized, this would mark the first monthly decline since May 2020.

The annual headline reading would also mark another decline after inflation moderated in July to an annual increase of 8.5%. Between June and July, headline consumer prices were flat.

So-called "core" CPI, which strips out the volatile food and energy components of the report, is expected to have risen 6.1% over last year in August, more than the 5.9% increase seen in July.

The Federal Reserve keeps a closer eye on "core" inflation, as it offers policymakers a more focused look at inputs like housing. Headline CPI, in contrast, has moved largely on the rising — and now declining — cost of energy this year.

Investors will carefully track this data ahead of the Fed's next policy announcement, set for September 21, at which the central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 0.75%.

Data from the CME Group showed markets were pricing in a 90% chance of a 0.75% rate hike next week as of Monday afternoon, up from 69% two weeks ago.

This jump in pricing comes after a round of more aggressive talk from Fed officials, notably Vice Chair Lael Brainard, who said last week: "While the moderation in monthly inflation is welcome, it will be necessary to see several months of low monthly inflation readings to be confident that inflation is moving back down to 2 percent."

“Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to provide confidence that inflation is moving down to target,” Brainard added, “We are in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down.

Fed Chair Jay Powell also said at a conference the Fed will need to keep raising rates "until the job is done" bringing down inflation, echoing his comments made at the Fed's Jackson Hole conference last month.

Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve Lael Brainard shakes hands with Jerome Powell after he took the oath of office for his second term as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Building of the Federal Reserve May 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Federal Reserve Governor Chris Waller also said at a conference in Vienna, Austria on Friday, “I expect it will take some time before inflation moves back to our 2 percent goal, and that the FOMC will be tightening policy into 2023."

"The policy rate will have to move meaningfully above this neutral level to further restrain aggregate demand and put more downward pressure on prices," Waller added.

"Despite better CPI numbers, we expect the Fed to continue on its path for another 75 basis point hike later this month," Jon Maier, Chief Investment Officer at Global X ETFs said in a note Monday.

"Tighter policy lags; thus, the tightening by the Fed may be working better than the numbers show, but given their intent on being aggressive, there is a good chance they may be over-tightening which will impact growth and market volatility," Maier added.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

