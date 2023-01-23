August killing of Hope Mills man was self-defense, court document reveals

The crime scene in the 400 block of Scipio Court, where JaQuon McCoy, 24, was shot Aug. 31, 2022, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. McCoy's shooting was done in self-defense, according to court documents.

The fatal August shooting of a Hope Mills man for which no charges will be filed was done in self-defense, according to an affidavit in support of a search warrant in the case.

JaQuon Jamario McCoy, 24, died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Aug. 31 from a gunshot wound to the chest, McCoy’s autopsy states. McCoy was shot in the 400 block of Scipio Court, off Legion Road, at 1:15 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the day of the shooting.

According to the search warrant, McCoy was reportedly shot after he threatened three people in a vehicle — including his sister's girlfriend — with a handgun. The confrontation occurred, a witness told investigators, because McCoy was upset that his sister had been struck by her girlfriend earlier in the day. The affidavit states McCoy —armed with a handgun — his sister and another man "surrounded the vehicle in an ambush fashion" when one of the vehicle occupants opened fire.

“After he had been shot, he was picked up in a dark sedan and driven away,” the warrant says.

Video footage collected by police from the area confirmed the accounts of those in the vehicle, according to the search warrant.

It is believed McCoy and the others found the girlfriend's location through a livestream posted on social media, according to the warrant. McCoy’s sister reportedly told police she called her brother after the argument with her girlfriend. Her phone was later seized by police for possible evidence, the search warrant states.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office referred to the shooting as a “justifiable homicide” in a list of killings in the county in 2022 and has said the investigation is closed.

