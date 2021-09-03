August Small Business Spotlight: Top Businesses of the Month

The Origin Hip Hop Performing Arts Academy

WCD Enterprises

Located in Dallas, WCD Enterprises represents talented speakers with influential and transformative messages to awaken possibilities in other people, and inspire business leaders to the highest level of engagement with their employees and customers.

“I am a visionary and have a passion for growing businesses, as well as helping others to grow personally and professionally,” said owner Wilene Dunn. “When I received ‘Rock to the Top’ by Dayna Steele, a book all about evolving yourself and your business ideas, I knew representing speakers as an agent was my path. Dayna and I began working together. This business satisfied another goal of being my own boss. Also, this business is a job I can do from anywhere and I do not have to sit in traffic, which was a goal for me. Being an agent supports my ultimate desire to help others grow.”

The Origin Hip Hop Performing Arts Academy

The Origin Hip Hop Performing Arts Academy is a visual and performing arts school with a hip-hop education curriculum, located in San Diego.

Owner Cheryl Frye said that the most rewarding aspect of being a business owner is “working hand in hand, side by side with my husband and children.”

R&ARIE

R&ARIE owner Reeba Daniel creates unique, intentional self-care products and small business collaborations to provide themed gift boxes and holistic life support.

“I knew I wanted to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture where ideas are discussed respectfully, where policies honor lived experience over traditional corporate culture,” said Daniel, who is based out of Portland, Oregon. “I no longer feel like a fish trying to climb the corporate ladder. I have found a way to share my love for the earth and humanity creatively and show others the path through a connection of having the same.”

