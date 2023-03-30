Some Augusta area bills head to Kemp's desk, others left in limbo

Artist's rendering of the new James Brown Arena and the Bell Auditorium renovation and expansion project.

This is the last day of the year for the state House and Senate to consider bills absent a special session. While there are some major issues that are still waiting to be worked out statewide, many of the local bills for the Augusta area have already headed through both chambers or failed for the session.

James Brown Arena funding passes

The state Senate passed a bill on Monday that would allow a local sales tax requested by the coliseum authority for the new James Brown Arena, pending a ballot initiative. The bill, HB 230, passed 43-11 in the Senate. Earlier this month it passed the House by 165-7. It then passed the Senate again on Wednesday with a minor amendment from the House.

The 0.5% sales tax would provide funding for the renovations. In November 2021, Augusta residents voted down a property tax increase for the arena and other related projects.

State Sen. Harold Jones II, D-Augusta, said that he had to work with Sen. Max Burns, R-Sylvania, to get the measure passed.

“We both had to work on that one because there were some concerns about the funding mechanism on that, so we had to work both sides," Jones said.

More: Bill allowing referendum on Augusta mayor vote passes Georgia House, heads to Kemp's desk

Mayoral vote referendum already passed

Legislation that would give Augusta's mayor a seat and a vote on the Augusta Commission, pending a ballot referendum, passed the House on March 14 with a vote of 99-70.

Currently the mayor presides over the meetings of the commission, but can only cast a vote in the case of a tie. The bill, SB 231, made it through the state Senate on Crossover Day on a party line vote of 32-22 with Republicans backing the proposal and Democrats voting against.

New funding for the Augusta judicial circuit possible

A bill to add a Superior Court judge for the Augusta Judicial Circuit died prior to Crossover Day. This bill, SB 5, would have raised the number of judges from five to six.

The Senate version of the state budget initially included funds for a new judgeship and an additional district attorney position for the Augusta Circuit effective Jan. 1, 2024. The positions were not in the budget presented by Gov. Brian Kemp or by the House, and was removed by a joint House-Senate conference committee set up to reconcile the two versions of the budget.

Story continues

More: Georgia General Assembly passes Izzy's Law, heads to governor's desk

Jones said after the budget passed that usually three positions get funded at a time and that Augusta was fourth on the list.

“We were able to get it in the Senate budget, which does tell us that we should be in a very good position next year to get that done," he told the Chronicle.

Israel "Izzy" Scott, 4, died in June after drowning during a swim lesson in Augusta.

"Izzy's Law" passes both chambers

A swimming safety law is headed to the desk of Gov. Brian Kemp after passing the Georgia House on Monday. It previously passed the state Senate, and then passed it again on Wednesday with an amendment.

Named after 4-year-old Israel "Izzy" Scott, who drowned during a private swim lesson in Burke County on June 14, 2022, the legislation, SB 107, requires the Department of Public Health to develop a model safety plan for private swim lessons and for instructors to implement a safety plan before offering lessons.

Burns praised the entire Augusta delegation for their work on the bill.

"We worked hard to make sure that we never have another drowning of a young child," he said.

Food insecurity yet to be voted on

State Sen. Harold Jones II, D-Augusta, for a second year introduced legislation to create the Georgia Food Security Advisory Council to recommend policy proposals to address food insecurity. The bill, SB 177, passed the Senate 52-1 on Crossover Day, but as of Tuesday has not yet been voted on in the House. A similar proposal introduced by Jones last year passed the Senate but did not make it through the House.

More: Soil amendment bill, adding more local control, must wait another year for House vote

Soil amendment bill waiting for next year

A Georgia House bill that would give counties some options in regulating and enforcing the spread of soil amendments did not make it out of committee this session before Crossover Day.

Soil amendments, often wastewater from animal product processing, are marketed as a way to improve agricultural land, but many local communities say they are being applied improperly and allowed to stink or attract pests. The proposed bill, HB 477, would allow counties to collect information on what amendments were being spread where, and issue cease and desist orders for egregious violations of the law.

Gas station accessibility resolution not yet voted on

The late Augusta representative Wayne Howard advocated for better accessibility at gas stations for people with disabilities. Howards brother Karlton Howard replaced him in the House, and along with other members of the House introduced HR 184. The resolution honors the late Wayne Howard's work and encourages gas stations to use a decal to help disabled drivers access assistance. As of Tuesday, the resolution had not been voted on in the House.

In August 2021, Wayne Howard had worked with then-Agricultural Commissioner Gary Black to add a blank spot at the bottom of gas pump inspection stickers issued by the Department of Agriculture. Gas stations can use the blank space to add their phone number, and if a customer needs assistance with pumping gas they can call the number.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta local bills move forward in Georgia General Assembly