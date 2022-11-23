Augusta authorities charge pre-K teacher in Glenn Hills fatal shooting

A second suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal Glenn Hills shooting over the weekend.

Stephanie Overton, 38, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr., 46, of Augusta. Overton’s co-defendant, Angel Burley, 40, is also charged with murder.

Just after noon Sunday, Richmond County sheriff's deputies responded to the 3500 block of Tullicks Hill Road off Glenn Hills Drive. They found Hill wounded and transported him to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Lake Forest Hills Elementary website, Overton is a pre-kindergarten teacher at the Augusta School. The school released a statement saying she has been placed on administrative leave.

