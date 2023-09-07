Augusta authorities investigating fatal shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in the South Turpin Hill area of Augusta.

At 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1000 block of 14th Avenue for a suspicious person, according to a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found an unidentified man who was shot at least once, according to the release. The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators are on scene and are treating the case as a homicide, according to the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: One dead after fatal shooting in Augusta