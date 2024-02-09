Augusta has bought the historic Weed School. So what happens next? Here's what to know

What was an institution of learning is now a boarded up building in serious need of some tender loving care.

The defunct Weed School has been left abandoned for more than 10 years now, and while it has been purchased and sold multiple times over the years, its outlook has largely been unclear. The Augusta Commission approved its purchase of the property at 2403 Mount Auburn St., but there is still not a solid plan in place for what it will become.

The City of Augusta this week hosted its first of what will be a series of neighborhood info sessions. As more questions arise, here’s a look at Weed School’s past, present and potential future:

What is the Weed School?

Weed School was built in 1936 as an elementary school for Black children and was named after the Rev. Edwin Weed, first rector of the Church of the Good Shepherd and bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Florida, according to the property's historical marker. It was Weed's contributions and interest in the education of black children that led to the founding of the school.

The property consisted of four buildings on a 2.2-acre lot. It initially had just three, with the original architecture credited as "being among the finest, most modern in the nation" in 1937, according to Historic Augusta documents. The fourth building, a cafeteria, was added in the 1960s.

According to Augusta Chronicle archives, the school became the Sand Hill Psycho­edu­cational Center in 1982 and it reportedly housed about 200 "severely disturbed" children who suffered from emotional and behavioral problems. It remained in operation until the 2000s.

Boarded up windows of Weed School in Sand Hills on Friday, July 1, 2022.

What has happened to Weed School since closing?

In 2011, Historic Augusta added the Weed School to its "Endangered Properties" list, which is reserved for historically significant buildings in real need of intervention. Years of neglect have resulted in the need for serious improvements, but it has pretty good bones. The impressive architecture has drawn a couple of owners over the last decade who wanted to turn the Weed School into housing, but those projects never came through. While there has been some work done to bring it back to life, including roof replacements, more is needed to bring it up code.

The property went back on the market in 2022 and was recently bought by the City of Augusta for $1.3 million using a U.S. Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant.

What will happen to the Weed School?

More than 60 community members met at the Sand Hills Community Center on Wednesday, where a variety of ideas for the Weed School were discussed.

Christopher Mulliens of the Freddie Mae Foundation and another resident urged that they build something geared towards children and giving them a safe place to spend their time. Rev. Victor Thomas of the Greater Mount Canaan Baptist Church believed they need something like Surrey Center, a mixed-use development, that could serve many different people in the area. Resident Andrena Carpenter threw out a few ideas like once again using it as a means of education and public health and/or turning it into a venue for local entertainment.

Augusta Housing and Development Director Hawthorne Welcher Jr. leads an informational meeting around Weed School's future at Sand Hills Community Center in Augusta on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

While previous projects looked at turning the school into housing, multiple residents voiced their opposition to such a plan going forward.

The meeting and this project overall is led by Augusta Housing and Development Director Hawthorne Welcher. Welcher didn't give a presentation at the start and the meeting that was largely centered around community input. He explained that while they don't have an exact plan in place for the school's future, their goals in buying it were to stop its decay and to make it a nucleus for this community's redevelopment.

Welcher expects to have more meetings in the future, with the next one to likely take place sometime after the Masters Tournament and, after taking in and analyzing all the data, will present a plan to the Augusta Commission.

A full video of Wednesday's meeting is available to watch on the Augusta Chronicle's Facebook page.

