Augusta boy, 4, dies two weeks after allegedly shooting himself with unsecured gun

A 4-year-old who allegedly shot himself with an unsecured gun more than two weeks ago recently died.

The Richmond County Coroner's Office announced Monday that Zykee Ryans, 4, of Augusta, was pronounced dead at Wellstar MCG on Saturday, according to a news release.

Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 1900 block of Murphy Road at 11 p.m. on Nov. 12 and found Ryans, who was shot at least once, according to previous reporting. Deputies said the child's injuries appeared to be self-inflicted.

Brittany Ryans, 35, is charged with five counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, according to previous reporting. Ladarion Christopher Ryans, 19, is wanted for five counts of cruelty to children in the second degree in relation to the incident.

The sheriff's office is seeking Ladarion Ryans and noted he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Ladarion Ryans is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 706-821-1080. Callers can remain anonymous.

Initial report: One arrested, one wanted after 4-year-old shot in Augusta

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta child dies after shooting himself with unsecured gun