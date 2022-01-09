Augusta child fatally shot in apparent drive-by shooting off Old Savannah Road

A young child was shot and later died in Augusta on Saturday in what authorities are saying was an apparent drive-by shooting.

Richmond County Sheriff's Office Sgt. William McCarty reported that the eight-year-old girl had been shot in the front yard of a residence on the 2000 block of Third Avenue off Old Savannah Road. She was taken in a private vehicle to Augusta University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities responded at 7:25 p.m. McCarty initially reported the shooting at 9:03 p.m. and reported at 10:09 p.m. that the girl had been pronounced dead at the hospital.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Coroner's Office upon notification of her family.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta child shot in apparent drive-by shooting Old Savannah Road