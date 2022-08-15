Augusta closes lawsuit with man shot by deputy with $250,000 settlement

After approval from commissioners, the City of Augusta has written a $250,000 check to a man shot twice by a Richmond County Sheriff's deputy in 2019.

The check, dated July 21, was part of a settlement for Malik Williamson. Williamson filed a federal civil rights violation lawsuit in U.S. District Court on July 13, 2021, against Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy Ray A. Parker and Sheriff Richard Roundtree in relation to the shooting.

Parker shot at Williamson's back five times, outside the back door of his Maxwell Street home, according to the lawsuit.

"One of the bullets struck Williamson in the back, passing through his intestines, according to the suit. Another bullet hit Williamson in the calf muscle of his leg.

According to a report from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Deputy Ray A. Parker and another deputy were responding to an anonymous report of gunfire near 12th and Gordon streets around 5 a.m. on July 14, 2019, when Parker heard more gunshots and saw two men who “matched the description” of the alleged shooter.

Williamson’s lawsuit alleges he was trying to open the back door of his home after celebrating his birthday with friends when Deputy Parker confronted him at gunpoint. Williamson said he held up his hands and backed away from the door, but Parker fired five times at Williamson with his .40-caliber Glock, hitting Williamson twice.

Both a neighbor and an eyewitness to the shooting told GBI agents that Williamson had his hands in the air when he was shot.

Following the shooting, Williamson was charged with possession of a stolen handgun. Parker returned to work.

On July 19, 2019, former District Attorney Natalie Paine wrote a letter to the GBI stating she would not pursue a criminal change against deputy Parker in the shooting.

In Williamson's suit, he said one of the bullets tore through his intestines. He alleged that even though he survived, he suffers permanent injuries.

The suit also alleged Sheriff Roundtree deprived Williamson of his rights by "acting with gross negligence and with reckless and deliberate indifference to the rights and liberties of the public" by failing to adequately train and supervise deputies.

The lawsuit states "training records reveal that Defendant Parker had not completed training in "Judgmental [sic] Shooting" and "Judgmental [sic] Simulator Training" until August 6, 2019, more than three weeks after Defendant Parker displayed poor judgement in gunning down Williamson on the lawn of his home."

Records from the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council indicate Parker was a jailer for one year before becoming a peace officer. He had been in that role for a year when he shot Williamson.

Although Parker did not complete the two trainings mentioned in the lawsuit until after he started serving as a peace officer, Terry McCormick, director of the Certification and Training Division for Georgia Post, said Parker's training record is consistent with requirements.

"All of his training is done in a timely manner and he has exceeded the minimum requirement each year he has been a Peace Officer," McCormick said.

Parker completed 777 hours of training in 2018, which included his basic peace officer training, and 65 hours of training in 2019, according to training records obtained from Georgia Post.

Roundtree's name was later dropped from the Williamson lawsuit.

In a July 12 committee meeting, the motion was approved with commissioners Katherine Smith-McKnight and John Clarke voting against the resolution.

Williamson's attorney, Jeffrey Francis Peil, said he could not comment on the settlement.

Parker's attorney, Charles Henry S. Lyons III, confirmed the case was resolved and said, "We believe that the resolution was reasonable."

The resolution does not admit any liability on behalf of Parker.

The lawsuit originally requested a jury trial, $5 million in compensatory damages and $250,000 in punitive damages.

Lyons added that what helped bring the case to a resolution was a mediation.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta Commission OKs settlement for man shot by Richmond Co. deputy