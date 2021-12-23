Augusta, Columbia County courts get funds to move cases thanks to COVID relief coffer

The Augusta and Columbia County Judicial Circuits received word this week they will get a healthy chunk of change from the COVID relief money passed down from the federal government through the states.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Oct. 28 that he was setting aside $110 million for Georgia courts with the intention the money would focus on reducing the number of pending serious violent felony cases. The next day, Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice David Nahmias held a videoconference outlining the plans for allocating the funds.

The 50 judicial circuits in Georgia – the creation of the Columbia County Judicial Circuit this year being the latest – had until Nov. 30 to apply. Both local circuits submitted proposals. The emphasis for both is hiring additional staff, the lion's share of which is to be geared toward dealing with serious violent felonies.

The Augusta Judiciary Circuit, composed of Richmond and Burke counties, was awarded $2 million and Columbia County Judicial Circuit was awarded $874,024. They had proposals for $2.72 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

In Richmond County, there are an estimated 3,700 pending criminal cases, about 10% of which the clerk's computer system designates as serious felony offenses. However, that designation extends to most drug possession cases where the amount or circumstances of the cases made the charge possession with intent to sell.

The Augusta Chronicle database of felony cases in Richmond County has about 798 pending, serious violent felonies ranging from aggravated assault to murder. There are 127 pending murder cases, including two death penalty cases.

In Columbia County, the clerk's computer system shows about 1,882 pending criminal cases, including probation warrants and misdemeanor cases.

All of Georgia's courts saw increased backlogs because during the height of the pandemic, roughly March through November 2020, courts could not conduct any trials because of a statewide judicial emergency. While restrictions have continued in courts – masking and social distancing – trials have slowly resumed.

In the Augusta Judicial Circuit, the COVID relief funds will go toward hiring staff for the 2022 year. Chief Judge Daniel J. Craig said the first emphasis will be on juvenile court with the hiring of an additional judge and two attorneys. The district attorney will also be able to use funds to assign prosecutors to the court full time.

Juvenile courts hold several responsibilities related to child welfare: they adjudicate cases in which juveniles are accused of crimes and traffic offenses as well as truancy and unruly behavior, deal with families in which children are allegedly abused and or neglected, and decide if parental rights will be terminated. Juvenile courts are also responsible for operating programs for "children in need of special services," those children not already in the system but who may be in danger of entering it. According to the Augusta Judicial petition for funds, over 500 children are in the CHINS program.

In addition to extra prosecutors for juvenile court, the district attorney offices in both circuits will have money to hire prosecutors and staff to assist in the backlog of pending criminal cases.

Columbia County Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bobby Christine said his request centered on office staff for paralegal and investigative work, which he believes makes attorneys more successful. He said that's how he designed the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of Georgia which became the most productive federal prosecutor's office in the country under his leadership.

Superior Court Judge J. Wade Padgett of the Columbia County Judicial Circuit said their plan is to jump right in. "The only way to eat an elephant is by starting with the first bite." With money for increased staff as well as judicial assistance their plan is to focus on tackling the serious violent felonies without shortchanging the all the other criminal, civil and domestic cases also awaiting justice.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta-area courts to share nearly $3 million in COVID relief funds