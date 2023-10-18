Augusta Commission gets first look at $1.2 billion FY 2024 budget proposal

The Augusta Commission this week got its first look at the $1.156 billion proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, a proposal with about 5.5% increase over the current year's budget.

"Significant work has gone into insuring that this budget is fiscally sound, supports our workforce, ensures the provision of high quality government services that meets the needs of our growing community and advances the Augusta Commission's budget priorities as established during our budget workshop in June," said Takiyah Douse, interim administrator, in a presentation of budget highlights.

These priorities included homelessness, human resources, infrastructure, public safety and quality of life, Douse said.

Homelessness - $25,000 for "Give Change that Counts," a public awareness campaign to direct donations to local nonprofits rather than giving to people on the streets. The Commission gave the proposal final approval just before the budget presentation on Tuesday.

Human Resources - Employees will get at minimum a 3% cost of living adjustment raise, although some will get more, at a cost of about $3.3 million. Augusta will work to create a streamlined process for temporary hires to become full time, and eliminate four currently unfilled positions.

Infrastructure - Augusta is looking to roll out additional cybersecurity tools. Earlier this year the city government had reduced services for months after a cyber attack.

Public Safety - $1.9 million is going to the sheriff's office to boost salaries for road patrol and investigators, and Richmond County Correctional will get funding to raise the pay of work detail officers who oversee inmate crews.

Quality of life - Augusta is looking to implement electronic systems for planning and development and for permitting and licensing to increase efficiency, as well as a comprehensive zoning ordinance.

The full budget was made public late Tuesday afternoon, and the public can get more information on it here.

On the revenue side, Augusta has a 2% increase in the digest, or total property value of the county, and a 3% increase in sales tax, as well as other fee and tax increases.

Among key expenses, Douse highlighted the cost of the upcoming election at $1.6 million. The city is also working to move salary supplements that were going to employees from federal American Rescue Plan funds into the normal city funds, as ARP funds will expire next year. The city is also currently trying to procure an internal audit service, with an expected budget of about $300,000.

Douse also outlined a few challenges, including a shortfall in revenue from landfill and garbage collection as well as streetlight funds, and ongoing funding for the demolition of derelict buildings. The Fire Department also had some challenges on capital needs.

Douse did say that ARP funds could cover a gap in the streetlight funds, and that demolition funds had been provided from ARP, which will not be available moving forward.

Commissioners Sean Frantom and Brandon Garrett had questions about employee health insurance. Douse said that insurance premiums had not increased for city employees in six years, but that it had no impact on the 2024 budget and it was too late in the year to make changes.

Commissioners unanimously voted to hold a work session on the budget, which is scheduled for Oct. 26. There will also be a public hearing on the budget on Oct. 30.

