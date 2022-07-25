Augusta commissioner's ex-lover subpoenaed to testify in upcoming corruption case

Augusta commissioner Sammie Sias admits to a two-decade-long extramarital affair with Willa Hilton while defending himself against allegations of theft, harassment and child abuse during a press conference outside the Municipal Building in Augusta in 2019.

Lawyers in suspended Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias' upcoming corruption trial may bring his former lover, Willa Hilton, in as a witness, court filings show.

In a Friday motion filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patricia Rhodes and Tara Lyons requested to exclude evidence and argument about Hilton's 2001 conviction under the Georgia First Offender Act for felony theft by taking and forgery.

Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday in the case at the U.S. District courthouse in Augusta. Sias is accused of destroying hundreds of pages of evidence and lying to an FBI agent during an investigation into misuse of sales tax funds.

Who is Willa Hilton?

Hilton was Sias' next-door neighbor and a longtime official with the Sandridge Neighborhood Association, a group founded and controlled by Sias the city put in charge of Jamestown Community Center.

The FBI probe that led to Sias' indictment sought documents pertaining to public funds spent by Sandridge, purportedly for construction work at Jamestown. Hilton's former husband Larry Hilton was on a list of witnesses who spoke to a federal grand jury last year in another court filing.

Former Sandridge Community Association and Jamestown Community Center official Willa Hilton in 2018 first accused Commissioner Sammie Sias of numerous inappropriate activities at the center.

The Chronicle examined Hilton's background in 2019, when she went to authorities with numerous allegations of misconduct at the center, which she said Sias operated "as if he owns it." Hilton claimed Sias fabricated invoices, failed to produce receipts, abused children, drank alcohol, watched pornography and engaged in other misdeeds in connection with the center.

Hilton, the Sias-appointed former chairwoman of the Augusta Aviation Commission, pleaded guilty to three felonies in 2000 under her former married name, Willa Thomas. The charges stemmed from her role in obtaining loans for three men from Gracewood Federal Credit Union. The indictment said she forged two of the men's names on loan applications and stole $592 from another man's loan.

Sias responded to her claims with a news conference in which he announced he and Hilton had engaged in a 20-year extramarital affair, and that her claims were those of a scorned lover.

Hilton subpoenaed, may testify

The court filing said Hilton is a "potential witness" whom Sias' attorneys, Kenneth Crowder and David Stewart, Robert Crowder, have subpoenaed and plan to call to testify.

The prosecutors said the defense will attempt to admit evidence of the 2000 conviction to discredit her. But under the first offender act, the conviction was discharged, leaving her not formally convicted so the evidence should not be allowed, the filing said. At more than 10 years old, it can't be admitted unless its value outweighs its prejudicial effect, the filing said.

New court filings also indicate the scope of records prosecutors may admit as evidence in the case, in addition to thousands of pages of bank and financial institution records outlined in earlier court filings.

The Friday filings certify the authenticity of three sets of documents, including 74 pages from the Augusta Finance Department, nine pages and an audio file from the Clerk of Commission's office and 135 pages from Augusta Parks and Recreation.

