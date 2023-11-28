Augusta considering 'chain curtain' as solution to Olive Road bridge. Here's what to know

FILE - The railroad bridge running over Olive Road has been struck by vehicles many times over the years. Augusta Commissioners tentatively approved pursuing a pipe-apparatus called a 'chain curtain' as a possible prevention measure on Tuesday.

CSX Transportation reported in September that the train bridge over Olive Road is one of the most struck bridges in their network.

That wasn't surprising to long-time Augusta residents who get regular reminders through media coverage when yet another vehicle rams into the low bridge.

Augusta officials have been looking for a solution to prevent further accidents and they may have found one.

Augusta Commissioners on the city's engineering services committee on Tuesday unanimously approved pursuing a 'chain curtain'.

This device is basically a traffic signal arm that is suspended in the air with chains hanging from it and PVC pipes sitting on the end of the chains. The chains/pipes sit at the same level as the bridge, so if it hits the top of a vehicle, it serves as an early warning indicator to the driver that the vehicle will not clear the bridge.

However, there are some potential issues.

Augusta Traffic Engineering Assistant Director John Ussery explained that the chains tend to get tangled due to wind, weather, vehicles, etc. This would be something maintenance would have to constantly address.

Ussery also said the device sits in a legal gray area as it has not been banned, but it is also not explicitly recommended by Georgia or the federal government. This means Augusta could potentially be liable for any issues related to this device.

In order to prevent some of these problems, Ussery recommended pursuing an adapted design he got from traffic engineers in Kansas City, Missouri who have also been using a chain curtain. In it, the individual chains are shorter and are attached to a bar which is suspended from the traffic arm. This would decrease the possibility of the chains tangling.

A sample photo of a chain curtain meant to serve as an early-warning indicator for tall vehicles.

The redesigned curtain from Kansas City costs $100,000, but Ussery said, because they would need a smaller version for a two-lane road instead of a four-lane, he estimates that Augusta's would cost between $60,000 and $80,000. There was also discussion of CSX assisting in the curtain's funding since the bridge itself is theirs while the road underneath is Augusta's.

Augusta Commissioner Bobby Williams said he likes the idea, but is particularly interested in also adding a fine for "hard-headed" drivers that continue to strike the bridge.

Augusta Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight said this is the best solution she has heard of for this issue, having absolute confidence in Ussery and being encouraged by the cost not being too high.

This is not a done deal yet, though. Augusta Attorney Wayne Brown requested one month to work out some of these details with traffic engineering and risk management.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta Olive Road bridge truck accident solution: chain curtain