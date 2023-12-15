Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville is closing

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections said Friday that the Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville will close next year, according to a press release.

Sussex II State Prison, Haynesville Correctional Unit #17, and the Stafford Community Corrections Alternative Program (CCAP) will also be closed, effective July 1.

"These decisions were made to enhance employee, inmate, and probationer safety, to address longstanding staffing challenges, and in consideration of significant ongoing maintenance costs," the release said.

Augusta Correctional Center employs anywhere between 250 to 499 people, according to Augustavabusiness.com. Groundbreaking for the prison was in June 1983 at an estimated cost of $24.5 million.

The department of corrections has already started the process of working with staff to identify job placement opportunities within the agency to ensure the opportunity for continuous employment and career advancement, the release said.

Employees from Sussex II State Prison and Haynesville Correctional Unit #17 have already been temporarily reassigned, primarily to the neighboring Sussex I State Prison and Haynesville Correctional Center.

“Governor Youngkin’s budget enhances public safety and increases efficiency inside Virginia’s prisons for staff members, inmates and everyone who lives and works in Virginia,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Terrance “Terry” Cole. “I believe these steps will help the VADOC further its mission of public safety and operational excellence.”

