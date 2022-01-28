Augusta Correctional inmate, serving 33 years for BB gun robbery, denied early release

CRAIGSVILLE — Coker “Nick” Robinson had hope. There were politicians in his corner. Some media attention. Even the prosecutor who sent him to prison for more than three decades said she’d support his bid for an early release.

None of that mattered.

In November, Robinson — who was just 16 years old when imprisoned for 33 years in 2009 for a crime where nobody was injured — received an unsigned form letter from the former Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth and the Pardons Department. The brief correspondence stated that his four-year fight for a conditional pardon had been denied, keeping him behind bars as an inmate in the Virginia Department of Corrections. He can't apply for another pardon until the end of 2024.

Nick Robinson

Robinson, who is typically upbeat and tends to stay on the positive side of things, initially took the news hard. Not wanting to disappoint anyone, he delayed telling friends and family.

“I didn’t want to let everybody down during the holidays,” he said from the Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville.

Particularly puzzling about the form letter was a vague explanation for the denial. “Based on new information discovered during the investigative process, your petition for executive clemency has been denied,” the letter states.

Robinson, who said he hasn’t had a prison infraction in seven years, remains stumped as to what the “new information” could entail. “Nothing new has been brought to my attention," he said.

In an effort to determine what was supposedly uncovered during the pardon process, The News Leader reached out to Mercer Clark, now the former chief of staff for ex-Gov. Ralph Northam. In December, he replied, “Due to the nature of the new information, we cannot disclose that to you.”

An inquiry to the parole board — since fired by Gov. Glenn Youngkin the day he took office — went unanswered, as did an email to former Secretary of State Kelly Thomasson that sought an explanation for the denial.

Robinson’s official release date remains stuck far in the future at Oct. 28, 2037.

Robinson was just 15 years old and living on the south side of Richmond when, in 2008, he made the ill-fated decision to join a group of three other friends to rob a residence at a nearby apartment complex. Robinson gave one of the others an unloaded BB gun pistol that was also missing its CO2 cartridge.

Robinson stationed himself at the back door as the other three went into the home through a front door after a knock was answered. All four were wearing face coverings of some sort. Within less than a minute, the backdoor swung open. Robinson said he briefly stepped into the home and was handed some wallets, cash and a cell phone before the four of them sprinted away.

Within 20 minutes, police were at Robinson’s apartment, where he confessed his involvement. Two others got away. Leon Brown, 19 years old at the time, was the other person from the group that police arrested. Tried and convicted, Brown is slated for release in two years, DOC records show.

Because of his age, Robinson said he was initially charged in Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court with a single count of robbery, along with a lone gun charge. After being offered a plea deal by prosecutor Kelli Burnett, now Richmond's deputy commonwealth's attorney, Robinson said he turned it down.

Burnett responded by opting to try Robinson as an adult, and instead of just the two original charges she chose to bury the teen under an avalanche of 16 felony counts.

Asked about the heavy-handed charging of Robinson, Burnett told The News Leader last year that a “prosecutor must prepare for all of the risks that come with trial. These include the possibility that some witnesses will not be available after several months, or that a jury will convict on some charges but not others."

After Robinson turned down a second plea deal offer, he went to trial and was convicted on 14 of the charges, subjecting him to a mandatory-minimum sentence of 33 years in prison. Just 16 years old, he entered the Virginia Department of Corrections.

In May, Burnett said her office would support Robinson's petition for clemency. Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, also spoke about Robinson’s plight last year while addressing the state senate. An online petition supporting Robinson, 28, was launched.

In December, a downcast Robinson said he understood his petition for clemency was a long-shot bid. He also said his story isn’t finished being written.

Prior to the state’s denial, in the months leading up to the decision, Robinson briefly allowed himself to dream of a life outside of the sharp, glistening razor wire that surrounds him at the Craigsville prison.

“I’m looking forward to getting an ID, you know, never having had that before,” he said. “My first ID was a prison ID, my only ID.”

Robinson was also anticipating reconnecting with his family, and doing the little things in life that most take for granted, like pumping gas, buying groceries and looking for a job.

“The basic stuff,” he said at the time. “I look forward to those things.”

Robinson’s attorney, John Coggeshall, believes politics played a role in the parole board’s decision. He said Republican Jason Miyares, who defeated Democrat Mark Herring in November to become Virginia’s attorney general, painted the parole board as scandalous prior to the November elections.

“Everybody on the parole board is worried about their job, and I think they’re denying these things left and right in order to hang on to it,” Coggeshall surmised weeks before Youngkin jettisoned the entire board.

With the setback, Robinson said he will continue pursuing a college education, an endeavor that was put on hold the last two years after the pandemic disrupted prison classes.

“It’s time to get selfish a bit now,” he said. “I have to work on a degree.”

Robinson said the opportunity to pursue a degree was recently enhanced after he was approved by the DOC to transfer to a Level 2 prison, a lower security level than the Augusta Correctional Center, which is a Level 3 facility. Robinson said there will be fewer restrictions and college-style dormitories, along with more opportunities for education and college programs.

“You’re surrounded by people on the same mission as you," he said earlier this week.

Robinson said he believes the Level 2 facility will be near Richmond, much closer to his family members.

“That’s a big piece right there," he said.

A Level 2 prison will also offer a re-entry program for inmates ready for release back into society, Robinson said, something he hopes will come in handy sooner than later. Although his official release date is listed as 2037, Robinson said because of a new law passed by Northam in 2020 that makes juvenile offenders eligible for parole after 20 years, he could still be out of prison before the decade is over.

“My hopes aren’t completely dashed because of that denial. At the end of the day my work doesn’t stop, I have to continue to be better and I will,” he said.

