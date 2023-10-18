Augusta County couple lose custody of adopted son in child abuse case

STAUNTON — An Augusta County couple has lost custody of their adopted child and both are now behind bars in an abuse case.

Eugene Parker Jr., 43, was sentenced Tuesday in Augusta County Circuit Court. Cynthia M. Carroll, 45, was sentenced last month.

According to Augusta County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Katie L. Jackson, the couple became foster parents to a young boy in June 2020 and adopted him months later in December of that same year.

However, Jackson said the couple treated the boy — who was 7 years old when he began living with them — differently from their own biological children. During the boy's stay with the couple, Jackson said Carroll would sometimes strip him naked, take him outside and hose him down with water.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"This occurred even in cold weather," said Jackson, who noted the boy was seen shivering and said his lips would sometimes turn blue.

While Carroll would douse the boy with water, Jackson said Parker did nothing to intervene and said he instead would typically sit in his recliner while drinking beer.

Child Protective Services were given an anonymous tip concerning the abuse, which resulted in an investigation. Authorities arrested Carroll in January. Parker was charged in May, according to court records.

In Augusta County Circuit Court on Tuesday, a child abuse charge against Parker was amended to misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a child. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail in a plea deal.

In September, Carroll was given a year in jail on a felony child abuse conviction. She has been held at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona since her January arrest.

Jackson said lifetime protective orders were issued, meaning the couple can no longer have any contact with the boy. They are also barred from becoming foster parents in the future, she said.

Jackson said the guilty pleas by both defendants spared the child the potential trauma of having to testify at a trial. When asked about the child, she said he is doing "phenomenal" and is now living with a potential new adoptee.

"He's doing very well," Jackson said.

Connection to Star Wars' George Lucas leads to new sound system at Staunton's Arcadia

Sixteen suspects arrested in covert online sting operation in Staunton

Man with local ties charged with murder in Rockingham County double homicide

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta County couple lose custody of adopted son in child abuse case