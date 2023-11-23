Augusta County deputy charged with felony following arrest of suspect

VERONA — A pursuit in September that started in Augusta County and went into Albemarle County — ending with the arrest of a suspect who was hospitalized — has resulted in a deputy being charged with a felony, according to Sheriff Donald Smith.

Sgt. William Mikolay of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office was charged Wednesday by the Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office with malicious wounding and misdemeanor assault and battery.

The incident involved a Gordonsville man who was suspected of leading authorities on numerous chases in the weeks leading up to his arrest.

On Sept. 29 at about 3:30 a.m., Adam R. Martin, 38, of Gordonsville, was reportedly in a black Infiniti when spotted in the area of Three Notched Mountain Highway in Augusta County. A deputy ran the registration on the car but the tags came back to a different vehicle. The driver of the car refused to stop, a release said at the time, and a pursuit began.

The car was chased into Albemarle County, where deflation devices were used. The driver lost control of the car on Dudley Mountain Road and Red Hill Road, and crashed into an embankment, the release said. Martin reportedly ran from the scene but was chased on foot by a deputy. Once the deputy got near the suspect, Martin "turned on the deputy in a fighting stance," the original release said.

The sheriff said it's alleged by Albemarle County authorities that Mikolay assaulted Martin during the arrest. Martin was hospitalized at the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, felony eluding, possession with intent to distribute weapons of terror, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or Ii drug, and drug possession.

Martin is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Sgt. Mikolay is free on a $5,000 unsecured bond. He is currently on paid administrative leave pending trial.

