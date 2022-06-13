Augusta County man charged with rape and abduction, held in jail without bond

AUGUSTA COUNTY — A Raphine man is behind bars amid allegations he assaulted and raped a woman last week, according to an arrest report.

Justin H. Weeks, 35, is charged with rape, abduction and strangulation, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 6, the sheriff’s office responded to Mount Sidney for a report of an alleged assault. During the investigation a rape allegation surfaced, the agency said.

Authorities arrested Weeks on Thursday at a Mount Sidney motel.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was an adult woman, and said she reported the alleged rape. The woman was injured, according to an arrest report.

Weeks also faces two charges of misdemeanor assault and battery.

He is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta County man jailed on rape charge