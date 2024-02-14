Augusta County man convicted of killing dog

STAUNTON — A man who shot and killed his neighbor's dog last year was convicted Wednesday in Augusta County Circuit Court.

Louis E. Davis Jr., 67, of Waynesboro, pleaded no contest to a charge of animal cruelty, and Circuit Judge Shannon Sherrill found him guilty of the felony.

Davis killed his neighbor's dog, a Husky, with a large-caliber revolver the morning of Sept. 15. The shooting took place in the 200 block of Rip Rap Road near Waynesboro. It was initially reported the dog was a service dog, but Augusta County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kyle Powers said the canine, while trained, was not certified as an actual service dog.

When questioned about the shooting, Davis gave various versions of the incident. "There were several stories that were given to the deputies," Powers said in court Wednesday.

Previous testimony showed that deputies questioned Davis at his home, where he lived for 35 years before a condition of his bond forced him to relocate to a relative's house. Sgt. Mike Roane of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office testified last year that Davis told him he wasn't initially sure if he shot a dog or coyote. Davis also claimed he wasn't shooting at the animal and said the bullet ricocheted some 30 yards off the ground and struck the dog.

Roane said there was no evidence at the scene indicating a bullet had hit the ground, and he said Davis eventually changed his story and admitted shooting the dog at the top of his driveway. The dog, along with a blood trail, was found in the street just off of Davis' property, and Roane said there were no signs it had been on his land.

The canine was shot in the spine and died on the way to an animal hospital.

Powers said Davis was asked if the dog was causing problems or being aggressive. "He did indicate it was not," the prosecutor said.

At a September bond hearing, several family members testified on Davis' behalf and said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. His wife of 45 years said it was a result of him finding their son dead in his bedroom more than a decade ago.

In court Wednesday, Scott Hansen requested that Davis, who remains free on a $5,000 bond, be allowed to move back into his home with his wife pending sentencing. Powers opposed the request, and Sherrill sided with the prosecutor in denying the move.

A sentencing date for Davis is set for June 5. Powers said a misdemeanor gun charge against Davis will not be prosecuted.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta County man convicted of killing dog after pleading no contest