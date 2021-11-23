Augusta County man missing, sheriff's office seeks help in locating him

Algenon Carlton Hoffman III

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing person who was last seen on Nov. 18.

According to the sheriff's office, Algenon Carlton Hoffman III was reported missing Monday night by a family member.

Hoffman is a 32-year-old white man that is 6-foot-1 and approximately 225 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He could be driving a 2004 tan Cadillac with Virginia tags UAX3411.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

