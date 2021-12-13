Augusta County middle school targeted with threats, two students investigated

STAUNTON — Two juveniles have been identified as being responsible for social media posts that reportedly targeted Beverley Manor Middle School last week, a press release said.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be seeking criminal petitions against both juveniles.

The press release said authorities spoke to the juveniles and their parents Friday, and stated the Juvenile Intake 25th District Court Services Unit has been notified about the incidents.

The sheriff's office said the students reportedly posted social media content independently of one another and did not collaborate.

"Despite the fact that both offenders utilized similar social media posts to disrupt the student body and school operations, both cases were completely isolated incidents and were not affiliated," the agency said in the press release.

The first social media post was reported Thursday and prompted an after-hours investigation, and it was determined a student brought a Nerf gun to the school.

A second investigation was launched Friday morning following another social media threat targeting the school, according to the sheriff's office.

The two juvenile are facing pending charges of threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property.

“The ACSO investigation has concluded, and there is no threat to the school at this time," Sheriff Donald L. Smith said in the press release.

Despite there being no threat, the sheriff said there will be additional deputies assigned to the middle school on Monday "in order for students, staff, and parents to feel safe."

