Augusta County Schools: Transgender students policy, Collins' last meeting, security update

Policy on transgender students passed

VERONA — The Augusta County School Board unanimously approved regulation 7.505 which addresses the treatment of transgender students by the school division at its monthly school board meeting Thursday, Dec. 7.

The school board had tabled the vote in November following board member Tim Simmons' objection that it didn't include enough of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's model policies. Simmons wanted the board to adopt Youngkin's policies verbatim, but a motion in November to do so failed.

The board decided to table the vote on the new policy for a month with plans that it would be considered in December after the community had a chance to review the policy. A school board attorney said approximately 75% of Youngkin's policies were covered by current school policy, so the regulation 7.505 addressed the other 25%.

Middle River District representative David Shiflett was opposed to adopting Youngkin's policy as a whole, saying down the road another administration could send a different model policy and he isn't in favor of changing policy whenever a new governor is elected.

"Our policy serves a purpose," Shiflett said. "This is basically what we had before. I think it's important that it remains local control."

Augusta County rejected any changes to policy in July 2021 when then Gov. Ralph Northam released guidelines for protection of transgender students, with one board member saying at the the time that the existing policies were in compliance with federal and state law prohibiting discrimination and harassment.

They didn't completely reject Youngkin's policies, and in fact added an appendix to the regulation cross referencing all of Youngkin's policies to current school board policy. The school board didn't do that for Northam's model policies.

The new policy passed Thursday night, requires parental permission in order for students to use preferred names and pronouns. But even if parental permission is given, school personnel and other students won't be required to address or refer to the students in any manner "that would violate their constitutionally protected rights."

Other parts of the policy includes:

Students are required to participate in school programs or activities based on sex assigned at birth;

Students are required to be separated by sex assigned at birth for overnight transportation, locker rooms and other intimate spaces;

Parents can opt their child out of using bathrooms or locker rooms when state or federal law allows transgender students to share facilities;

Single-user bathrooms and facilities should be made available in accessible areas and provided with appropriate signage;

Students with diagnosed disabilities will be accommodated as required by federal law.

Final meeting for Collins

Nick Collins, North River District Representative on the Augusta County School Board

The December meeting marked the final regularly scheduled one for longtime Augusta County School Board member Nick Collins. The North River District representative has served on the board for 24 years, but lost in the general election this past November. He is currently chairman of the board.

Former school board member John Ocheltree took time to congratulate Collins for his service during the public comment section of the meeting Thursday, pointing out that Collins had served on the school board for about a third of his life.

"I want to publicly thank you for the time you spent on this school board," Ocheltree said. "I want to personally thank you for being a good mentor to me as I spent my time on the school board. As you say, many times, you called me down off the wall. I appreciate that and I appreciate your mentorship and your guidance for all the school board members."

Current school board members also thanked Collins, including Riverheads District representative John Ward.

"I appreciate the guidance you have carried in my life the past eight years as I served on the school board," Ward said. "I appreciate it so much."

A chair and a throw blanket with the Augusta County Public Schools logo on both were presented to Collins at the meeting.

Collins offered a few suggestions to the rest of the board on his way out. One was to get larger video screens in the board meeting room so those in attendance can more easily see what is being discussed. The second item he suggested was that the board find a more detailed process to evaluate challenged library books. And lastly, Collins asked the board to consider a "drastic increase" in salary for bus drivers.

"That is an important component," Collins said of bus drivers. "And we need more drivers and younger drivers. I ask you to make that a high priority."

Collins also said he would be pushing the Augusta County Board of Supervisors to provide more local dollars for schools.

"I will advocate so that our teachers and our staff aren't seventh, eighth and ninth compared to other divisions that we compete with (for staff)," Collins said.

Collins then thanked Larry Wills, Tom Jennings and Alan White, former school board members who Collins said guided him when he was first elected.

"Folks you don't understand how complicated this whole thing is," Collins said. "There are so many moving parts. It takes a while to understand them. I want to thank those three fellows for showing me the ropes."

Superintendent Eric Bond told Collins that his years of service have been remarkable.

"I don't know that you had the longest tenure in the state of Virginia," Bond said. "But I think you were in top five. We thank you for your dedication, your commitment, and I appreciate your support. I can say one thing — your passion for kids in Augusta County is remarkable."

Sharon Griffin will replace Collins on the board starting in January.

School security: resource officer, metal detectors added

Assistant Superintendent Doug Shifflett told the school board that the division recently added a new school resource officer, bringing the total to 11 full-time officers and one part-time officer in the school division. The plan is to have one per school, which would be 19 once the new middle schools at Buffalo Gap and Riverheads open in the fall. At this point, all the high school and middle school have a resource officer as do two elementary schools. The resource officers do spend some time in the elementary schools without a full-time officer.

The main entrances to all of the high schools and most of the elementary schools have been upgraded with vestibules, which are enclosed areas between the outside door of a building and the inside door. They allow visitors to check in with front office staff before having access to the interior of the school. Current work is being done at Craigsville Elementary to finish its vestibule. Work will then shift to upgrading the middle school entrances.

Three new metal detectors will be purchased by the school division. Currently they have six in place that rotate between middle and high schools.

"It's just random so that we can protect our kids," Shifflett said. "Nobody knows where they're going to be."

One of the new metal detectors was paid out of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors Pastures District infrastructure money by Pam Carter. Another came from infrastructure money from both Beverly Manor supervisor Butch Wells and Wayne District supervisor Scott Seaton. Shifflett said the final unit was paid for by a community member at about $18,000.

