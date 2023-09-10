The Augusta County Sheriff's Office requested the public's help in reporting information on Erica Ortiz, who has not been seen since Sep. 7, 2023.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regardsing a missing person who was last seen by a family member on September 7, 2023.Erica Dawn Ortiz's whereabouts are unknown, according to the release. The 37 year old, described in the release as 5'4" and 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes, could possibly be driving a blue 2010 Honda CRV with Virginia plate UBU-1122.

Ms. Ortiz is from the Grottoes or Crimora area, according to the release, "but it is unknown where Ms. Ortiz is currently living."

Anyone with information about Ms. Ortiz can contact the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at (540) 245-5333, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta County Sheriff: Grottoes area woman missing