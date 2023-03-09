Augusta County Sheriff's Office gets accreditation after snubs in 2015, 2019

VERONA — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office received its accreditation this week after being denied twice since 2015.

The accreditation award was issued Wednesday night at the Augusta County supervisor's meeting.

"Everyone at the Sheriff’s Office has worked extremely hard throughout this accreditation process," Sheriff Donald Smith said in a press release.

The sheriff's office was denied accreditation in 2015 under former Sheriff Randy Fisher, now retired, and was denied again in 2019 under Smith.

In 2015, nearly $4,000 in seized drug money went missing from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office evidence room, along with a digital scale, a small bag of marijuana, another small bag of suspected drugs and other items. At the time, Fisher theorized the seized money, which was kept inside an evidence room safe in two separate packages, fell onto the floor and into a trash pile beneath the safe. He said it was inadvertently thrown away.

In 2019, the agency did not gain accreditation after a piece of costume jewelry from a homicide investigation went missing. Smith said the costume jewelry — a ring found in a burn barrel during a homicide investigation — was checked out by an investigator about three months after he took office in 2016. The ring was never returned. The evidence was linked to the investigation of Melvin Spencer, a Crimora man convicted in 2016 and sentenced to life in prison for the 2003 killing of his wife, Joanne Spencer.

While accreditation is not required, Smith said the process allows other assessors to look at an agency's policies and standards from top to bottom "to see if your policies are in best practices with what the state recommends."

The accreditation process takes place every four years. "If we're not doing something right, we'll correct it," the sheriff said. "It's another set of eyes looking over our standard operating procedures."

The Waynesboro Police Department does not participate in the accreditation process. The Staunton Police Department was last accredited in 2020.

The Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission accredited the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. "We are extremely proud that our ACSO team was able to achieve our accreditation status," Smith said.

