Augusta County Sheriff's Office investigating road rage incident

STUARTS DRAFT — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating a road rage incident where a man was pistol-whipped Wednesday night, a release said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the sheriff's office said an incident between two male drivers began Wednesday on Draft Avenue and continued onto Wayne Avenue, with both vehicles stopping near Schneider Park. After the drivers exited their vehicles, a verbal altercation ensued before one of the men struck the other in the side of the head with a pistol, which discharged, the release said.

The victim was not hit by the discharged round but did suffer minor injuries from the assault, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect is described as being 6-feet tall. He was driving a gray BMW sport-utility vehicle with a roof rack and running boards, the release said.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking that all businesses and residents in the Wayne Avenue and Schneider Park areas check any surveillance cameras for footage that could assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers (800) 322-2017.

