Augusta County Sheriff's Office: Missing teen last seen Monday at Mount Sidney home

MOUNT SIDNEY — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locatinga runaway juvenile who was last seen Monday, according to a press release.

Bryan Rowe, 13, was last seen at his Mount Sidney home at 5 p.m. Monday. The 5-foot, 100-pound Rowe has brown hair and brown eyes. The Sheriff's Office said he was last seen wearing black shorts, gray shirt, blue Nike slides, and carrying a black backpack. He was riding a bicycle, the release said.

If anyone has any information about Rowe, they are asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

