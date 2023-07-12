Augusta County Sheriff's Office racing to fill SRO positions, but many slots remain

VERONA — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is pushing for a school resource officer (SRO) in every county school, but the process won't be quick enough to have all of the buildings staffed when classes start next month.

Currently, there are seven full-time SROs and one part-timer, leaving 10 positions to fill, according to Lt. Leslie Snyder, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

In the past, with only a handful of SROs on staff, one would cover a group of schools, floating from one to another. "Riverheads did Riverheads High, Riverheads Elementary, Beverley Manor Middle," Snyder said. "Buffalo Gap did Buffalo Gap, North River, Craigsville, that type of thing. They stayed in their areas."

For years, there had been talk of adding more SROs in the county, but last year's killing of two police officers at Bridgewater College kicked the effort into a higher gear. "That was kind of like the turning point for everything," Snyder said of the double homicide in Rockingham County. "The governor got onboard."

Snyder said any law enforcement agency that had SROs in schools were then given the opportunity by the state to apply for a funding grant, and the Augusta County Sheriff's Office did just that last year. The hiring process started off slowly, but Snyder said the agency is now beginning to see more applicants.

"We are starting to get applications from other departments, or people that were out of law enforcement that are trying to get back in," she said.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old with a minimum of two years of experience as a police officer. Because of specifications in the grant, certain positions that some might consider law enforcement, such as a corrections officer, aren't deemed qualified, according to Snyder.

"You have to be a cop, per se," she said. "I have to hire a certified police officer."

The requirements have slowed the hiring process some, and Snyder noted the process takes about two months for an applicant. With Aug. 9 set as the start date for county schools, not all of them will have an SRO when classes begin.

"We will definitely not have them all covered," she said of the schools. Snyder said she hopes to have a few more more SROs hired by the end of 2023.

The starting salary for the SRO position is between $46,000 and $50,283. An application for employment can be found on the Augusta County website.

The grant was for $778,583, according to Snyder. She said the county will essentially absorb the costs once funding goes by the wayside.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said some SRO applicants don't meet the state criteria of having two years of law enforcement experience, so he's hired some and placed them in other divisions within the sheriff's office to gain the experience needed.

"Student safety is extremely important to both the sheriff's office and the public schools, and we are working very diligently to stand up these school resource officers as quickly as possible," the sheriff said Wednesday.

A 2009 study by the U.S. Department of Justice study found that SROs were not associated with an increase in total arrests, and said schools with an SRO showed fewer arrests for weapons and assault charges. "The results were contrary to the criminalization hypothesis and may even signify that SROs have a positive impact at schools," the study said.

However, in 2018, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said it reviewed the impact of federal grants for school police on 2.5 million students in Texas. The study found a 6 percent increase in middle school discipline rates, a 2.5 percent decrease in high school graduation rates, and a 4 percent decrease in college enrollment rates in Texas. "Another 2018 study found more police in New York City neighborhoods hurt the test scores of Black male students," the ACLU said.

Augusta County Fair is coming to Augusta Expo

Stuarts Draft man who got girl to send nude photos sentenced to 8 years in prison

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta County Sheriff's Office trying to fill SRO positions