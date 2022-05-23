Augusta County Sheriff's Office seeks help in finding Churchville runaway

Leland C. Casiday.

CHURCHVILLE — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a runaway from the Churchville area, a press release said.

Leland C. Casiday, 14, was last seen Sunday at about 10 p.m.

The teen is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

The sheriff's office said he was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a tan sweatshirt, and said he was carrying a red and black Puma backpack.

His whereabouts are unknown, the release said.

If anyone has any information about this runaway, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

More: Taco shop delays opening; Staunton Jams schedule — The buzz

More: Three suspects arrested in fatal Waynesboro dog mauling released from jail

To subscribe, visit www.newsleader.com and click "subscribe" at top of page.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Churchville runaway sought by sheriff's office