Augusta County Sheriff's Office: Staunton woman missing
This article is being provided for free as a public service by The News Leader.
STAUNTON — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing Staunton woman who was last seen Friday at her home, a press release said.
Laurie A. Adkins, 55, is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes, the sheriff's office said.
Adkins' whereabouts are unknown. She could be driving a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe with a Virginia registration of UZM-4046.
If anyone has information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader.
