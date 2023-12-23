Augusta County Sheriff's Office: Two people shot in county

STAUNTON — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said two people were shot early Friday morning, a press release said.

The incident took place in the 300 block of Hermitage Road. The sheriff's office said at 3:40 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to the area for reported gunshots.

A 23-year-old man with life-threatening injuries was taken to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville. A second victim, a juvenile, was found inside a residence with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Augusta Health and then also flown to UVA Medical Center.

A 21-year-old man was questioned but released, the press release said.

“This is an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the community at this time,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

Numerous charges are forthcoming, the release said.

