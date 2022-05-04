Augusta County Sheriff's Office vehicle rammed during pursuit, two arrested

VERONA — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested early Tuesday morning following a pursuit that began in Augusta County and continued into the counties of Nelson and Albemarle, a press release said.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, a deputy spotted a sport utility vehicle on Barterbrook Road and said the driver appeared to be slumped over the steering wheel.

When the deputy was approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated rapidly. Without lights or sirens, the deputy followed the SUV as it crossed the double yellow lines and swerved into the opposing lane of travel, the release said.

The sheriff's office said the deputy activated his lights and siren in an attempt to make a traffic stop. However, the driver of the vehicle, John J. Panzino Jr., 30, of Callands, allegedly refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued into Nelson County and then Albemarle County on Interstate 64. A Virginia State Police trooper assisting with the chase attempted to contain the suspect's SUV and slow it down, but Panzino's vehicle continued around the trooper and reportedly rammed a deputy’s patrol vehicle before the SUV crashed in the median, according to the press release.

Panzino and his passenger, Alexis D. Monroe, of Waynesboro, were taken into custody. Neither was injured in the crash, the release said.

Panzino was charged with felony eluding and served with two outstanding warrants stemming out of Staunton for probation violations, the release said. He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Monroe was served with two outstanding warrants from Henrico County for petty larceny and possession of burglary tools. She was released on bond.

More: Jan. 6 insurrection claim: Fishersville man threw flagpole at cop 'as though it were a spear'

More: New co-lab opens in downtown Staunton providing space for creatives

To subscribe, visit www.newsleader.com and click "subscribe" at top of page.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Two arrested following pursuit that began in Augusta County