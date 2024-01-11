Augusta County shooting that injured two, one seriously, started over cigarettes

STAUNTON — A wild shootout outside of an Augusta County home in December that injured two people, one of them seriously after he was shot in the chest, started over cigarettes, court files show.

A group of children were also nearly hit by the gunfire that erupted at 395 Hermitage Road during the early-morning hours of Dec. 22. The sheriff's office said at least a dozen rounds were fired during the melee.

A shootout at this home on Hermitage Road injured two people on Dec. 22, 2023, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant, prior to the shooting a man and a woman at the residence got into an argument over cigarettes. The woman then called her sons to the home to help her move some of her belongings.

After her sons arrived at the property at about 3:30 a.m., the man reportedly shoved the woman to the ground before going toward one of her sons, 23-year-old Curtis Johnson, who reportedly pointed a 9mm pistol at the man, the affidavit said.

A 17-year-old boy, who shares the same last name of the man involved in the altercation with the woman responded by allegedly drawing a .40-caliber pistol and shooting Johnson in the chest, the affidavit shows. Johnson immediately fell to the ground. The sheriff's office would not say if the man and teen are related.

Johnson's brother, Donté Hess, 21, of Staunton, reportedly pulled a handgun and exchanged multiple gunshots with the teen, whose knee was shattered by a bullet. Numerous rounds also went through a vehicle at the scene that was carrying three children, all under the age of 8, the affidavit said.

Johnson was airlifted to the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville with life-threatening injuries. The teen was also flown to Charlottesville.

Investigators found two 9mm firearms at the scene. A third gun, a .40-caliber, believed to have been used in the shooting has not been recovered. Twelve casings were collected in front of the home, which was also struck by two bullets.

Hess is charged with reckless handling of a firearm and is free on bond.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile. In late December, the sheriff's office said he was being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Studio Broad, a new interior design firm, opens in downtown Staunton

SAW Housing Lunch & Learn: Bridging the Gap Between Tenants and Property Managers

Augusta County school driver charged after car with 4 kids gets stuck in water on bridge

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on X (formerly Twitter).

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: December shooting in Augusta County started over cigarettes