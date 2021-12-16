Augusta County, Staunton schools inform families about social media threat

Augusta County and Staunton City schools informed families Thursday afternoon about a threat to school safety for Friday, Dec. 17.

The threat is a national one that has been shared on the social media platform TikTok.

“The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district,” Augusta County Superintendent Eric Bond said in a phone call to families. “We have also heard that it can be seen on Facebook and Instagram.”

Both Augusta County and Staunton said they do not believe the threat to be credible, but both are monitoring the situation and taking it seriously, per messages sent to families.

“Students caught making violent threats on social media or causing a disturbance in school will face potential charges,” Bond said.

Bond said his district has been in contact with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, while Staunton said it is working closely with the Staunton Police Department regarding the post.

“We may have an increased police presence in our buildings on Friday as an added precaution,” Bond said in his phone call.

This follows threats on social media to both Beverley Manor and Stuarts Draft middle schools over the last two weeks. In both of those cases, suspects were identified and criminal charges are pending. In late November, Staunton Police took a 15-year-old male into custody following a threat of violence involving students at Staunton High School.

Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education and sports reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: TikTok post threatens schools nationwide, per Augusta County and Staunton schools