Augusta County's work-based learning prepares students for life after high school

Fort Defiance students in the Education for Employment class recently visited Staunton's Valley Mission and helped prepare lunch for residents of the homeless shelter.

FISHERSVILLE — Catherine Sullivan is a personal shopper at Walmart. She's also a senior in high school. Working while in high school is certainly nothing new but getting academic credits for that work is. Sullivan gets a paycheck and will earn two credits through a work-based learning program this year for shopping for customers who order online.

"I have learned leadership and how to be on my own a lot," said Sullivan, who attends Wilson Memorial High School. "We have managers but they don't tell us what to do a lot of time so we have to be on our own. We have to make sure we are doing our jobs so I have to be independent in that way."

Sullivan works weekends, 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. That is in addition to five days of school and dance class in the evenings. Sullivan plans to go to college to study filmmaking, so while retail is not her longterm goal the soft skills she's learning at Walmart will benefit her no matter what she does in the future.

Vickie Lilley is Wilson Memorial's work-based learning coordinator. She's watched Sullivan grow over the years and gain skills, including verbal communication, time management, prioritizing and responsibility.

Wilson Memorial was the first school in Augusta County to add a work-based learning program. Lilley oversees the students who are working, making job site visits and handling any issues between students and employers that may arise. She currently has 114 students involved in the program.

The program requires students to work 280 hours from July 1 until June 30 every year for one credit. If they get 560 hours they get two credits, which is what Sullivan is receiving. Lilley said some students have put in over 1,000 hours.

"I think if you're working you might as well get the credit for it," Lilley said.

All five Augusta County high schools now offer the program. Michael Tetto, the school division's supervisor of career and technical education, said students have a training agreement between themselves, the school, the employer, their parents or guardians and the teacher of a correlating class. Teachers can work with students who already have jobs or help place students in a job.

Story continues

"The biggest benefit to the students, in my opinion, is that students aren’t entering the workforce alone," Tetto said. "Students who work while in school are often caught in the middle between the demands of school and the demands of their job. With work-based learning there is a teacher to support the student to find solutions where scheduling or other concerns impact the student at school and work."

Wilson Memorial's DECA, a marketing and entrepreneurship club hosted a job fair April 13 to give students an idea of what businesses are hiring in the area.

Lindsey Walsh is the work-based learning coordinator at Fort Defiance, working closely with Fort's career coach, Sheeba Lane. In addition to helping place students in jobs where they'll earn credits, the two work to prepare students for a career after high school.

In March the two took students on a field trip to the Staunton Innovation Hub to learn about the advantages of co-working spaces and then they visited the Valley Mission, a homeless shelter in Staunton. At the Mission students prepared lunch for the residents, not only getting to work in a commercial kitchen but learning the value of volunteering.

They also have taken or will take field trips to Mary Baldwin University, TJ Maxx, AG Stacker, Riddleberger Brothers, Harmony Harvest Farm and the Virginia Department of Transportation among other employers.

Walsh said she works to connect students with their talents and values.

"All of my students are great at something, but not necessarily academics," she said. "I have tried to focus on providing hands-on work trials at school, including organizing a clothing closet, picking up trash, and landscaping, introducing them to places and people in the community that can help them with their goals, and reinforcing those ideas in my day-to-day classroom instruction."

The day before the field trip Miriam Burrows and Chris Lassiter of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge visited Walsh's classes to discuss nonprofit organizations and the opportunities they provide.

"My classes are focused on helping students be comfortable speaking about their personal and professional goals, creating and updating professional documents, especially resumes, and finding and applying for opportunities," Walsh said.

Walsh held Workforce Wednesdays the first Wednesday of most months this school year, inviting an employer to come during lunch to talk about work opportunities. Since it occurred during lunch, Walsh said the conversations were casual and informational. She had speakers from Tiger Solar, Riddleberger Brothers Inc., Augusta Health, District 12 Probation and Parole, and Augusta County Service Authority.

Students in Fort Defiance's Education for Employment class recently toured the Staunton Innovation Hub, a co-working space for businesses and remote workers.

Lane said the work Walsh has done in just one year at Fort Defiance, the support and access she has given students as work-based coordinator, has been "life-changing" for many seniors.

"The data we have been able to gather, in a single year of Lindsey's work here at Fort Defiance, shows that the partnership between a high school work-based learning coordinator and a high school career coach strongly increases student engagement and success in making decisions and taking actions toward financial independence," Lane said.

Lane's role as career coach is to help guide students through planning sessions focused on attaining their first career beyond high school. She teaches there are four pathways: a four-year college degree, a two-year community college degree, immediate full-time employment after high school or a military career.

"Our goal is to equip all students to think critically and creatively as they prepare for their first career," Lane said. "Then, we believe, the preparation for success we were able to provide will continue to influence their wise decision-making in the future."

More: Murder trial in girl's death postponed in Augusta County; DNA links suspect to girl

More: Staunton DEI commission kicking off summer of listening sessions Sunday

— Patrick Hite is a reporter at The News Leader. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta County's work-based learning prepares students for life after high school